Collusion a ‘hoax’? Not so fast

As the indictment came down on his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s response was basically: Nothing to do with me.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign,” the president tweeted.

That wasn’t entirely true. The money-laundering and other charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller against Manafort and his associate Rick Gates — also a campaign official — cover a period from 2006 through this year.

It’s true that the indictments, arising from the defendants’ work for pro-Russian Ukrainian interests, don’t allege any collusion with Russia on the election.

“There is NO COLLUSION!,” Trump tweeted minutes before the next shoe dropped— the surprise guilty plea by a campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, who admitted lying to FBI agents when questioned in January about his contacts with Russians. That signaled possible collusion is very much a Mueller focus.

Will Trump leave Mueller alone?

Democrats and some Republicans said Trump shouldn’t try to impede or short-circuit Mueller’s investigation, reports Newsday’s Yancey Roy.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “The president must not, under any circumstances, interfere with the special counsel’s work in any way.” If he does, Congress should step in, he added. Trump allies saw a positive — the indictments didn’t specifically mention Trump or collusion.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump has “no intention or plan” to fire Mueller, as some of his partisans have urged.

She was more vague on whether the president might issue pardons to Mueller’s targets — a prospect that could encourage them not to become cooperating witnesses and roll over on others. The White House will let the “process play through,” she said.

The take-away: Where’s Papa?

Manafort’s and Gates’ alleged money-related misdeeds reek of Washington’s undrained swamp, but Papadopolous is the most intriguing of the three Trump campaign alumni in Mueller’s net, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

The FBI arrested him in July for lying about contacts with a Kremlin-connected professor. Court papers revealed Papadopoulos was told the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails” on April 26, 2016 — well before it became public that Clinton campaign emails had been hacked.

A description of Papadopolous in his Oct. 5 plea agreement as a “proactive” cooperating witness has prompted speculation that he wore a wire when speaking to other possible Mueller targets.

“There’s a large-scale, ongoing investigation, of which this case is a small part,” a prosecutor said at the plea hearing.

‘Flight risks’

Bail was set at $10 million for Manafort and $5 million for Gates after a prosecutor said both were flight risks because of their ties abroad and the seriousness of the charges. Both were ordered to home confinement.

Click on the following for more background on the defendants — Manafort, a longtime lobbyist with no qualms about working for foreign dictators; Gates, his right-hand man; and Papadopolous, a self-described energy and policy consultant.

Manafort left the campaign after his Ukraine activity attracted unwanted attention. But Gates remained as a pro-Trump operative — working first for America First Policies, a group backed by the megadonor Mercers, and then for Trump’s close friend Tom Barrack, who frequently brought Gates along on White House visits, according to the Daily Beast.

To see the indictment against Manafort and Gates, click here. For the Papadopolous plea agreement, click here.

Mueller probe claims a Podesta

Lobbyist Tony Podesta — the brother of John Podesta, who chaired the Clinton campaign — has stepped down from the Podesta Group because he is under investigation by Mueller’s office.

The firm worked alongside Manafort promoting a Ukrainian think tank tied to a pro-Russian party, but failed to make timely disclosures of its work. The Podesta brothers co-founded the firm in 1988. John Podesta left it in 1993 and joined Bill Clinton’s White House.

Newsday Poll: LI down on Trump

Trump narrowly won the popular vote on Long Island this past November, but his popularity hasn’t endured.

A Newsday/Siena College poll finds 55% of Long Island registered voters have an unfavorable view of Trump, while 39% view him favorably. His job performance was graded fair or poor by 66%, while 32% said he is doing a good or excellent job as president.

He did better among Republicans and those who described themselves as conservatives. See Michael Gormley’s story for Newsday.

