Mueller’s probe is closing in on Michael Flynn, report says
Mueller’s squeeze play
A day after Donald Trump had to fire Michael Flynn for lying about his Russia contacts, the president met with James Comey, the FBI director. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Trump said of Flynn, according to Comey.
Comey did not drop the investigation of Flynn. Neither has special counsel Robert Mueller, who took it over after Trump fired Comey.
Now...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe