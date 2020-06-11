TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

1st congressional district

NANCY S. GOROFF

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Goroff, 52, of Stony Brook, is a scientist who has taught at Stony Brook University for the past 23-years. She served as head of the university’s chemistry department before taking a leave-of-absence last year to campaign full-time for her first bid for office. She graduated from Harvard University in 1990 with a degree in chemistry and received her doctorate in chemistry from UCLA in 1994. She completed postdoctoral fellowships at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Goroff joined the Stony Brook faculty in 1997. 

ISSUES: Goroff has made her science background the cornerstone of her campaign, saying Congress needs more scientists to address the nation’s health care system, environmental issues and recovery from the coronavirus. She believes the Affordable Care Act should be improved but not replaced and supports allowing consumers to buy into Medicare for health care coverage. Goroff said she would advocate for increased development and research of clean energy sources, and supports a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and mandatory universal background checks for gun purchases.

