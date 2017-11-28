Democrat Maxine Broderick of Hempstead and Republicans Anthony Paradiso of Rockville Centre and David McAndrews of Westbury have won seats on Nassau’s Second District Court after a recount, according to official results from the county Board of Elections.

Six candidates, including District Court Judge Gary Knobel of Oceanside, were competing for three open seats. Knobel, a Republican; attorney Gary Carlton of Valley Stream, a Democrat; and attorney Geoffrey Prime of South Floral Park, a Democrat, were unsuccessful in their bids.

Broderick, principal attorney of Broderick Law, P.C. in Lynbrook and a former Hempstead Village justice, got 77,106 votes, according to the elections board.

Paradiso, a District Court judge since 2005 and a past director of the Nassau County Bar Association., secured a third term with 75,608 votes.

McAndrews, deputy bureau chief of litigation at the Nassau County Attorney’s office who served as a District Court judge from 2010 to 2016, finished third with 73,698 votes.

District Court judges preside over cases involving violations of local ordinances, small claims and housing disputes. They also handle misdemeanor criminal cases.