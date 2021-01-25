Nassau County failed to fully apply a key exemption on tax hikes on 5,500 veteran and clergy properties, a likely $5 million computer error that officials in the administration of County Executive Laura Curran said they hoped to correct through legislation.

The properties did not receive all or part of the benefits of an exemption designed to slow changes in the tax burden over a five-year period.

The phase-in is part of Curran's program to reassess all properties countywide.

The computer problem affected 4,700 properties owned by military veterans, and 800 clergy-owned properties.

Disclosure of the errors during a hearing in the county Legislature Monday morning came a month after lawmakers voted to approve resolutions to fix hundreds of errors in assessments at senior housing developments.

In those cases, the phase-in exemption was not fully applied, costing the county $2.7 million in refunds to taxpayers.

Nassau County officials said failure to apply the phase-in for those properties caused larger swings in tax bills for residents at The Seasons in Seaford, and Mill Pond Acres in Port Washington.

Under state law known as the "county guaranty," Nassau is responsible for refunding taxpayers on all overcharges, including on school and town tax bills.

Deputy Assessor Robert Miles, testifying Monday at the legislature, said a "20-year old computer program caused this mistake."

There was "a systematic computer error that did not apply the exemption the way we asked it to," Miles said under questioning from Legis. John Ferretti (R-Levittown).

Miles said calculation of the general tax bills is "very complex" given the more than 400 special taxing districts in Nassau.

It was "such a unique circumstance, that it was difficult to find," Miles said.

Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville) said during the hearing of the errors: "It's a mess, and we were told over and over again the assessment was very good."

County officials said in a statement, "due to a computer programming issue, the County’s older assessment system failed to apply the Taxpayer Protection Plan’s (TPP) 5-year phase-in properly to approximately 4,700 veterans and 800 clergy — resulting in these homeowners not receiving some or all of the benefit of TPP on County and town special district taxes."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she has filed legislation to correct the issue.

Curran, a Democrat, also called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to extend the deadline for first-half general tax bills, without penalty, from Feb. 10 to March 12.

