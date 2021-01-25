TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
36° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Some Nassau vets, clergy overcharged by total of $5 million on property taxes 

Nassau County executive Laura Curran speaks in Mineola

Nassau County executive Laura Curran speaks in Mineola on Nov. 24, 2020. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

Nassau County failed to fully apply a key exemption on tax hikes on 5,500 veteran and clergy properties, a likely $5 million computer error that officials in the administration of County Executive Laura Curran said they hoped to correct through legislation.

The properties did not receive all or part of the benefits of an exemption designed to slow changes in the tax burden over a five-year period.

The phase-in is part of Curran's program to reassess all properties countywide.

The computer problem affected 4,700 properties owned by military veterans, and 800 clergy-owned properties.

Disclosure of the errors during a hearing in the county Legislature Monday morning came a month after lawmakers voted to approve resolutions to fix hundreds of errors in assessments at senior housing developments.

In those cases, the phase-in exemption was not fully applied, costing the county $2.7 million in refunds to taxpayers.

Nassau County officials said failure to apply the phase-in for those properties caused larger swings in tax bills for residents at The Seasons in Seaford, and Mill Pond Acres in Port Washington.

Under state law known as the "county guaranty," Nassau is responsible for refunding taxpayers on all overcharges, including on school and town tax bills.

Deputy Assessor Robert Miles, testifying Monday at the legislature, said a "20-year old computer program caused this mistake."

There was "a systematic computer error that did not apply the exemption the way we asked it to," Miles said under questioning from Legis. John Ferretti (R-Levittown).

Miles said calculation of the general tax bills is "very complex" given the more than 400 special taxing districts in Nassau.

It was "such a unique circumstance, that it was difficult to find," Miles said.

Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville) said during the hearing of the errors: "It's a mess, and we were told over and over again the assessment was very good."

County officials said in a statement, "due to a computer programming issue, the County’s older assessment system failed to apply the Taxpayer Protection Plan’s (TPP) 5-year phase-in properly to approximately 4,700 veterans and 800 clergy — resulting in these homeowners not receiving some or all of the benefit of TPP on County and town special district taxes."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she has filed legislation to correct the issue.

Curran, a Democrat, also called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to extend the deadline for first-half general tax bills, without penalty, from Feb. 10 to March 12.

.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Dec. 8 Bellone to announce high-risk winter sports will be played in Suffolk
The South Huntington Water District in Huntington Station South Huntington water customers to pay surcharge for cleanup of toxic chemical
Baseball manager Tommy Lasorda in Los Angeles Dodger Notable sports deaths in 2021
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said NYC delays opening COVID-19 mass vaccine sites due to short supply 
Dr. Odette Hall is Suffolk County's chief medical New Suffolk medical examiner braces for a wave of virus cases
Brandon 'Taz Niederauer' performs at The Funky Biscuit Dix Hills teen performs 'Star-Spangled Banner' at AFC championship football game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search