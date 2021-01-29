Two Nassau Republican legislators on Friday filed a lawsuit against County Executive Laura Curran's administration for failing to supply property owners with the full tax impact of the countywide reassessment.

Legis. John Ferretti (R-Levittown) said he and Legis. Steven Rhoads (R-Wantagh) brought the Article 78 against the administration because of its "continued failure to be transparent with the Nassau County residents."

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Mineola, asks the administration to restore to property owners' tax bills information about the full amount they'll owe once a five-year phase-in of assessment changes ends.

Curran in December signed a resolution approved unanimously by the legislature to provide taxpayers with the information.

Ferretti wrote to Curran's office urging her to post the information on January 14. After it did not become available, Ferretti requested a timeline last week from an administration official. Ferretti and Rhoads said they filed suit after their inquiries went unanswered.

"That law was to take effect immediately," Ferretti said. " … This is just another step here that they've taken to hide information from the residents of Nassau County."

Curran administration officials declined to comment on pending litigation.

But Curran spokesman Mike Fricchione said in a statement: "While the County Executive continues to focus on fighting for more doses of lifesaving vaccine, keeping small businesses open and our kids in school, GOP Legislators are playing politics with Assessment after ignoring it for years."

About 65% of Nassau homeowners last year saw their school taxes increase under Curran's countywide property reassessment, while 35% got reductions, according to county data.

Republicans have criticized the reassessment for raising taxes.

The Curran administration said the reassessment provides a more accurate valuation of each property and rebalances a system that has undertaxed those who routinely challenge their tax bills.

Curran, a Democrat, is seeking reelection in November.

Ferretti, an attorney who served as chief deputy Nassau County clerk before becoming a legislator, is on the shortlist to challenge Curran in November, Republican sources have said.

The Nassau Republican Committee has not officially announced a candidate to oppose Curran.

While Ferretti and Rhoads are the plaintiffs in the suit, a Republican spokesman said the GOP caucus supported the move.

Republicans hold an 11-8 majority on the county legislature.