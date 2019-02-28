Nassau residents have another 60 days to protest their property tax assessments, even though some county Web pages list today as the deadline.

Although notices of new values generated by the recent countywide reassessment said March 1 was the deadline for filing tax grievances, county officials have extended the protest period through April 30.

The county legislature voted unanimously to extend the deadline while County Executive Laura Curran said Nassau’s Assessment Review Commission, which handles grievances, had agreed to the extension.

The ARC website includes a red banner across its pages announcing the new April 30 deadline. But the county did not mail new notices about the change, and the old March 1 deadline still appears on some county website pages.

Presiding Officer Rich Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said members of the legislature’s Republican majority “are concerned that some residents are still confused about the deadline."

He said in a statement that, "confusion about the deadline and reassessment in general still exists because of the Administration’s failure to communicate clearly on these issues. For our part, we have sent out mailers and are holding community meetings to try to get as much information to the residents as possible.”

Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport), said before he “can reach any level of comfort with the County’s outreach, it is essential for the ARC and Assessment websites to remove all references to the outdated March 1 deadline so that only the April 30 extended deadline is publicized. There should be no contradiction or confusion on the county assessment websites related to this crucial date.”

But in a statement, Curran spokeswoman Justine DiGiglio said the March 1 “date is a matter of state law." She said the extension to April 30 "clearly appears on ARC’s website in red, while still noting the state law deadline … This is exactly the method by which extensions over the past five years have been promoted and there is no evidence of past confusion by property owners.”

The new values will not become final until April 2020 and will first be used in the October 2020 school tax bills.