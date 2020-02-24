Nassau County legislators were expected to vote Monday night on legislation to require the county police department to publish quarterly reports detailing crimes allegedly committed by defendants released without bail.

The county legislation is a direct response to new state criminal justice laws that took effect Jan. 1. The state law eliminated cash bail for people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Majority Republicans introduced the bill, which was approved by legislative committees on Feb. 10. The full 19-member legislature must sign off on the bill Monday night.

In the quarterly reports, the police department would have to provide specific data about defendants who are released without bail. The reports would have to be sent to the county Legislature by May 1, Aug. 1, Nov. 1, and Feb. 1.

The police department would be required to publish:

The total number of defendants who are released without bail in Nassau, along with the charges against them and a short, narrative description of the alleged crimes.

The number of bench warrants issued for failing to attend a criminal action or proceeding, including the charges against those defendants and a short summary of the alleged crimes.

The number of crimes defendants were charged with while on release without bail on a previous criminal charge. The reports would include the charges against defendants and a description of the crimes allegedly committed while released without bail.

The administration of County Executive Laura Curran has said the police department already compiles crime statistics each month.

Curran said in a statement earlier this month that, "while I support formalizing the reporting process on a quarterly basis and will sign the bill, creating this report does not require legislation."

Backers of the state law say many low-income defendants were jailed simply because they could not afford to post cash or bond bail set by a judge.