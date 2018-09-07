The owner of Blumenfeld Development Group who decades bid unsuccessfully to redevelop the area around NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday blasted a $1.5 billion plan to make RXR Realty master developer of the 72-acre county-owned parcel.

Backed by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, the plan is being propsed and financed by a joint venture between Coliseum operators BSE Global and RXR.

The proposal calls for 500 units of housing; 600,000 square feet of office and biotech research space; 200,000 square feet of “experiential retail”; two pedestrian bridges; bus rapid transit to the Long Island Rail Road; and 3,400 parking spaces, including two parking garages.

“What is deeply troubling, and should be to every lawmaker and taxpayer, is that this decision was made with no transparency, no genuine review, and through a process that defies rational explanation by an administration that has quickly abandoned the principles upon which it ran for office," said Ed Blumenfeld, founder of the company known as BDG, based in Syosset.

“Equally troubling is how many elements BDG proposed were 'rejected' by the administration, now suddenly are hailed by them to be the material part of a very acceptable `transformative plan.’"

While not threatening directly to sue, BDG suggested legal action may be necessary.

“While the lawyers and the courts may very well have to determine whether this unprecedented unilateral transfer of development rights to a major donor of the current administration without employing a fair open competitive process is somehow lawful, it is now apparent to even the most casual observer that at the very minimum it is utterly devoid of ethics, fairness and integrity," Blumenfeld said. "Ultimately, the needed disinfectant required to correct what has occurred here may only be found in a courtroom."

When asked to respond to Blumenfeld's comments Friday afternoon, Curran spokesman Michael Martino said: "The county will not comment on any pending or threatened litigation."

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BDG pitched its plan to create an "arena district" on the property to Curran and county legislators in May after reaching an out-of-court settlement with former development partner Forest City Ratner. The companies had fought over rights to develop part of the Hub property since 2015, stalling progress on the larger site.

The administration, along with some county legislators and developers, said in May that Blumenfeld’s project would not be competitive with a $1 billion proposal that includes a new hockey arena for the New York Islanders at Belmont Park in Elmont.

Curran said she hoped to bring mass transit, a major employer, housing, entertainment and retail to the Hub. In June, she formally solicited plans from other developers. Seventeen proposals were submitted by the August 20 deadline, including one from BSE and RXR.

Curran, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 1, is expected to ask the GOP-controlled county legislature to approve the development proposal.