The name NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is no more.

New York Community Bank is exiting its long-term naming rights agreement because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the 77-acre property, with a new arena operating company taking over, NYCB officials said Thursday.

Nassau County last week struck a deal with the Florida businessman who helped finance the Coliseum’s renovation to Immediately take over the lease, after Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov shuttered operations in June.

NYCB officials said the new leaseholder, Jupiter, Fla.-based Nick Mastroianni II, agreed to let the bank leave the naming rights agreement early. Mastroianni could not be reached immediately for comment.

Sal DiMartino, director of investor relations at NYCB, said, “it’s a combination of the HUB not realizing its full potential, the transfer and COVID that made us come to this agreement.”

NYCB entered the naming rights deal with the previous leaseholder, Prokhorov’s Nassau Events Center, in 2016.

The cost and duration of the agreement were not disclosed at the time. However, Andrew Kaplan, NYCB executive vice president of retail products and services, said Thursday, “it wasn’t a short term agreement.”

The naming rights agreement pertained to the entire Nassau Hub property in Uniondale. Under original plans, the property surrounding the arena was to feature entertainment options such as restaurants, shops, a movie theater and a nightclub.

Development plans have shifted in recent years.

The possibility of more uncertainty ahead as Mastroianni inherits the partnership development rights with Scott Rechler’s RXR Realty amid the COVID-19 pandemic led NYCB to walk away.

Kaplan said the bank made its intentions known to the new leaseholder while the county negotiated the takeover.

The agreement to part company was finalized after the county reached its deal with Mastroianni.

“It really comes down to the cold reality of how you spend your marketing money,” Kaplan said. “You spend it on what’s known, as opposed to the unknown.”