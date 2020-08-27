TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
89° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

The name NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum is no more 

New York Community Bank has pulled out of

New York Community Bank has pulled out of its naming rights agreement with Nassau Coliseum. Credit: ALL Island Aerial/Kevin P. Coughlin

By Jim Baumbach and Candice Ferrette jim.baumbach@newsday.com, candice.ferrette@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Print

The name NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is no more.

New York Community Bank is exiting its long-term naming rights agreement because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the 77-acre property, with a new arena operating company taking over, NYCB officials said Thursday.

Nassau County last week struck a deal with the Florida businessman who helped finance the Coliseum’s renovation to Immediately take over the lease, after Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov shuttered operations in June.

NYCB officials said the new leaseholder, Jupiter, Fla.-based Nick Mastroianni II, agreed to let the bank leave the naming rights agreement early. Mastroianni could not be reached immediately for comment.

Sal DiMartino, director of investor relations at NYCB, said, “it’s a combination of the HUB not realizing its full potential, the transfer and COVID that made us come to this agreement.”

NYCB entered the naming rights deal with the previous leaseholder, Prokhorov’s Nassau Events Center, in 2016.

The cost and duration of the agreement were not disclosed at the time. However, Andrew Kaplan, NYCB executive vice president of retail products and services, said Thursday, “it wasn’t a short term agreement.”

The naming rights agreement pertained to the entire Nassau Hub property in Uniondale. Under original plans, the property surrounding the arena was to feature entertainment options such as restaurants, shops, a movie theater and a nightclub.

Development plans have shifted in recent years.

The possibility of more uncertainty ahead as Mastroianni inherits the partnership development rights with Scott Rechler’s RXR Realty amid the COVID-19 pandemic led NYCB to walk away.

Kaplan said the bank made its intentions known to the new leaseholder while the county negotiated the takeover.

The agreement to part company was finalized after the county reached its deal with Mastroianni.

“It really comes down to the cold reality of how you spend your marketing money,” Kaplan said. “You spend it on what’s known, as opposed to the unknown.”

Newsday columnist Jim Baumbach

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

Latest Long Island News

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said on NWS: Tornado watch for Suffolk County through 8 p.m.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Piccola Bussola restaurant, Fire strikes restaurant, apartments in Mineola
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gives remarks at the Cuomo: Colleges seeing 100 COVID cases must shut down
PSEG crews work on Brunswick Road in Lake PSEG says it's ready for today's bad weather, Sunday storms
Lindenhurst Village Hall 430 S. Wellwood Ave. on Lindenhurst eyes ban on pool, yard rentals
NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct Nassau judge censured over tenure in Queens
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search