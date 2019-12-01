NCC adjunct faculty to get raises under new agreement

About 1,850 adjunct faculty members at Nassau Community College will get nearly 10 percent total raises over four years under a new agreement, according to a resolution filed this week by County Executive Laura Curran's office.

The labor contract between the county and the college, as joint employers, and the NCC Adjunct Faculty Association provides for 2.5% salary increases for the first three years and 2.35% for the fourth year.

Adjunct or part-time instructors and professors at NCC make between $21,882 to $34,440 annually. Non-classroom staff such as counselors, lab assistants and interpreters earn an average of $43.31 hourly.

"We didn't get all that we wanted, nor did the college. But it's my belief that it's a fair contract that will do a lot of good for the students who come to Nassau Community College and our adjuncts in particular," union president Stefan Krompier said.

Salaries and employee benefits comprise more than half of NCC's $204 million operating budget, which is funded by the county, state and student tuition and fees.

NCC's budget and its labor agreements require the approval of college trustees and county legislators. Curran is recommending legislators approve the NCC adjunct raises.

In November, the NuHealth board approved a pact to provide more than 3,000 union employees with 8% total raises over four years.

The Curran administration has yet to agree on a new contract with the county's five major public employee unions, which have been working under the terms of a contract that expired in 2017.