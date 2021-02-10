Nassau County Democrats have named Ryan Cronin, a corporate attorney who serves on the board of Nassau University Medical Center and who twice ran unsuccessfully for state Senate, as their nominee to succeed Jack Schnirman as county comptroller.

The party announced Cronin, 40, of Garden City, less than a week after Schnirman, a Democrat, said he would not seek a second term.

Schnirman, a former Long Beach City Manager, faced pressure to step aside after he came under investigation for taking a payout from the city that was larger than city code permitted.

Schnirman said he relied on staff interpretation of the code, but refunded $53,000 to Long Beach in 2019 after a criticial report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office.

In an interview Wednesday, Cronin said, if elected, he would serve as a watchdog over county funds.

The comptroller's office is an independent agency responsible for auditing county agencies and approving hundreds of millions of dollars annually in employee salaries and payments to vendors.

"In my community, I've seen the impacts COVID-19 has had on families and businesses," Cronin said. "Now I want to use my private sector experience to serve my community as comptroller and be the watchdog we need to protect our tax dollars."

Cronin, a litigation partner with the law firm of Blank Rome LLP, of Manhattan, cited his experience working with clients including victims of former investment manager Bernie Madoff's Ponzi-scheme to recover funds.

Cronin also said he would help modernize the comptroller's office and oversee an upgrade to the county's outdated accounting system. that is in the works.

Jay Jacobs, the Nassau and state Democratic chairman, said Nassau Democrats were "all in" behind Cronin.

"Right now, we need a comptroller with a strong private sector background and track record of delivering for people in Nassau -- and Ryan checks all the boxes," Jacobs said in a statement.

"Whether he was helping Nassau’s underserved and underinsured gain access to health care, fighting to keep green spaces in his community, or representing victims of financial frauds, Ryan is the experienced watchdog that we need to keep the cost of living under control."

Nassau Republicans have not named a candidate for comptroller.

Nassau GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo has said he believes Schnirman's payout will be an issue raised in the fall election.

"That shouldn’t be a liability," Cronin said. "Any effort to connect me to that would just simply be dishonest."