Laura Curran extends deadline for online tax challenges after web page outage

The county's "Assessment Review on The Web" page went down about 9:30 p.m. Monday and was back up by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Curran said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran cited a "vendor problem" for the outage. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing online tax challenges until 11:59 p.m. Friday after the county challenge site went down Monday night into early Tuesday morning on the eve of the filing deadline.

Curran, a Democrat, said the website went down around 9:30 p.m. Monday and the outage lasted less than 12 hours until about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. She cited a “vendor problem” and said “IT is looking into it.”

Links to the county’s “Assessment Review on The Web” page directed taxpayers to an inactive page with the headline: “The page cannot be displayed.”

The county is undergoing its first countywide property reassessment in nearly a decade.

Earlier Tuesday, Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) had urged the Curran administration to extend the filing deadline until next Tuesday.

“Every resident deserves the right to challenge their assessment if they think that the county has assigned the wrong value," Nicolello said. "It is now clear that technological problems at the county may cause many residents to miss the deadline. We cannot allow this latest problem with reassessment to defeat the rights of the residents.”

Curran said she had already asked the Assessment Review Commission to extend the grievance deadline to 60 days, "which is actually unprecedented. It’s never stayed open this long, the grievance period, except for Sandy.”

In response to Nicolello, Curran said, “I don’t believe that an overnight website outage of less than 12 hours necessitates staying open for an extra week.”

In a subsequent statement, Curran said: "We apologize for any inconvenience."

Due to the outage, the Assessment Review Commission will stay open until 7 p.m., rather than the usual 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Curran said, "according to the professional staff at ARC, most of the last-minute inquiries are regarding exemptions, not grievances."

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

