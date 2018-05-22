Nassau Democrats pick candidates in key state Senate races
The Senate candidates were among the nominees for state and local offices that the county party picked Tuesday night.
Nassau County Democratic Committee members officially nominated their candidates for state and local offices Tuesday night, a day before the state convention kicks off.
Hundreds of party supporters gathered at the Cradle of Aviation Museum to hear the announcements for state Assembly and Senate offices, as well as local and district court judgeships. The nominations were accepted during a meeting that lasted about 19 minutes.
The state committee will meet for two days beginning Wednesday at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Officials stressed the importance of winning local races as critical to taking back the Democratic majority in the state Senate.
“Nassau County was selected this year to be the host site for the state committee meeting that re-nominates Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the entire ticket for a reason,” Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said. “The eyes of New York State — and I dare say the country—are on Nassau County.”
There are 11 state Senate and five state Assembly races.
Jacobs said key Senate races are in the 7th District, where Democrats are backing North Hempstead Councilwoman Anna Kaplan against Republican incumbent Kemp Hannon; the 8th District, where Democratic Sen. John Brooks will face Republican Jeffrey P. Pravato.; and the 9th District, where Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) faces a challenge by Republican Francis X. Becker, Jr.
Jacobs, chairman since 2001, said Democrats have been building momentum in the county since last year when Laura Curran won the county executive’s race and Laura Gillen won the Hempstead Town supervisor’s contest.
Curran and Gillen attended the event.
“I’m looking forward to a fantastic election in November,” Curran said.
NASSAU DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
State Senate
5th District: James Gaughran
6th: Kevin Thomas
7th: Anna Kaplan
8th: John Brooks
9th: Todd Kaminsky
Assembly
9th District: Christine Pellegrino
13th: Charles Lavine
14th: TBD
15th: Allen Foley
16th: Tony D’Urso
17th: Kimberly Snow
18th: Earlene Hooper
19th: William Carr
20th: Jack Vobis Jr.
21st: Judy Griffin
22nd: Michaelle Solages
County Court Judge
Kathleen Rizzo
Family Court Judge
Robin Kent
City of Glen Cove Judge
Richard McCord
City of Long Beach Judge
William Miller
2nd District Court Judge (vote for 2)
Valerie Alexander
Andrew M. Engel
Andrea Phoenix
3rd District Court Judge
Scott Fairgrieve
4th District Court Judge (vote for 1)
Dana Grossblatt
Joann Perrucci
Source: Nassau County Democratic Committee
