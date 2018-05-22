TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Democrats pick candidates in key state Senate races

The Senate candidates were among the nominees for state and local offices that the county party picked Tuesday night.

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Nassau County Democratic Committee members officially nominated their candidates for state and local offices Tuesday night, a day before the state convention kicks off.

Hundreds of party supporters gathered at the Cradle of Aviation Museum to hear the announcements for state Assembly and Senate offices, as well as local and district court judgeships. The nominations were accepted during a meeting that lasted about 19 minutes.

The state committee will meet for two days beginning Wednesday at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Officials stressed the importance of winning local races as critical to taking back the Democratic majority in the state Senate.

“Nassau County was selected this year to be the host site for the state committee meeting that re-nominates Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the entire ticket for a reason,” Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said. “The eyes of New York State — and I dare say the country—are on Nassau County.”

There are 11 state Senate and five state Assembly races.

Jacobs said key Senate races are in the 7th District, where Democrats are backing North Hempstead Councilwoman Anna Kaplan against Republican incumbent Kemp Hannon; the 8th District, where Democratic Sen. John Brooks will face Republican Jeffrey P. Pravato.; and the 9th District, where Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) faces a challenge by Republican Francis X. Becker, Jr.

Jacobs, chairman since 2001, said Democrats have been building momentum in the county since last year when Laura Curran won the county executive’s race and Laura Gillen won the Hempstead Town supervisor’s contest.

Curran and Gillen attended the event.

“I’m looking forward to a fantastic election in November,” Curran said.

NASSAU DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

State Senate

5th District: James Gaughran

6th: Kevin Thomas

7th: Anna Kaplan

8th: John Brooks

9th: Todd Kaminsky

Assembly

9th District: Christine Pellegrino

13th: Charles Lavine

14th: TBD

15th: Allen Foley

16th: Tony D’Urso

17th: Kimberly Snow

18th: Earlene Hooper

19th: William Carr

20th: Jack Vobis Jr.

21st: Judy Griffin

22nd: Michaelle Solages

County Court Judge

Kathleen Rizzo

Family Court Judge

Robin Kent

City of Glen Cove Judge

Richard McCord

City of Long Beach Judge

William Miller

2nd District Court Judge (vote for 2)

Valerie Alexander

Andrew M. Engel

Andrea Phoenix

3rd District Court Judge

Scott Fairgrieve

4th District Court Judge (vote for 1)

Dana Grossblatt

Joann Perrucci

Source: Nassau County Democratic Committee

Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

