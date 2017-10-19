Donna Myrill has resigned as Nassau’s commissioner of investigations after 16 months on the job to take care of her ailing mother, county officials confirmed Thursday.

Myrill, a former career prosecutor from Forest Hills, Queens, stepped down Monday and is on unpaid leave. Her resignation is effective Oct. 30.

Ed Ward, spokesman for Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, said Myrill brought her mother to New York from Florida before Hurricane Irma last month. She took her mother back to Florida this month but felt she was not well enough to be left alone, Ward said.

“Thank you very much for having extended me this opportunity to be of service to you and the people of Nassau,” Myrill wrote to Mangano in an Oct. 16 resignation letter. “Unfortunately, at this point I will be moving in a different direction due to personal matters.”

Efforts to reach Myrill Thursday were not successful.

Mangano, who is fighting federal corruption charges and is not seeking re-election, said Myrill served the county “in a highly skilled fashion. She will be missed as a key component in the administration’s ongoing efforts to bring transparency to county government.”

Chuck Ribando, deputy county executive for public safety, will oversee the investigations office until the end of the year, Ward said.

Myrill, who previously ran the Queens district attorney’s drug treatment court programs, began the $150,000-per-year job June 1, 2016, amid scrutiny of the county’s contracting system. The commissioner of investigations has sweeping powers to examine the operations of nearly every department, including the awarding of contracts to outside vendors.

During her tenure, Myrill testified once before the county legislature and issued no public reports. Myrill referred one case to Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas’ office for possible prosecution, said district attorney spokeswoman Miriam Sholder.

Minority Democrats in the county Legislature say the investigation post should be independent of the county executive, and have pushed for creation of an inspector general to investigate contracts.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Majority Republicans say the separation of the investigation commissioner’s duties from the county attorney’s office is sufficient to ensure independence.