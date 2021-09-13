Majority Republicans in the Nassau County Legislature were expected to move Monday to eliminate hundreds of dollars in county real estate and traffic fees that generate about $100 million for Nassau annually.

Republicans filed bills to eliminate two fees that have drawn complaints for years: The $355 tax map verification fee used to verify a property's section, block and lot, and a $55 public safety fee tacked onto most traffic violations.

GOP members also proposed sharply reducing a fee for recording mortgages, from $300 to $50.

The lawmakers filed the proposals Monday morning, two days before Nassau County Executive Laura Curran must propose her budget for 2022.

Republicans say the county can afford the fee reductions because Nassau is expected to collect $130 million more than budgeted in sales taxes in 2021.

Legislative Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) Nicolello said lawmakers were working to, "repeal approximately $100 million in county fees that are paid by tens of thousands of residents and small business owners."

Nicolello continued: "This is not a one-shot deal; this is lasting relief for all Nassau residents."

Curran, a Democrat, is seeking reelection against Republican Bruce Blakeman, a Hempstead Town Councilman, in November.

All 19 seats in the legislature also are up for election.

Nicolello said he urged Curran to institute a tax cut in her budget for 2022.

"Our sales tax are doing gangbusters," Nicolello said.

In March 2020, a state Supreme Court justice ruled the county's $355 fee to verify a property's section, block and lot was "an unlawful and unconstitutional tax."

The county has appealed the decision.

According to Nassau's audited financial statements, prepared by the county comptroller, "If the fee is declared illegal in its entirety, the County would forego, to some extent, annual collections that are now approximately $45 million."

Legis. John Ferretti Jr. (R-Levittown) said Curran had put "artificially high projections" in the budget line for sales taxes in 2021.

Republicans had proposed reducing sales tax estimates, but Curran vetoed those attempts.

Ferretti said it was "a nice election year headline" to tout a surplus in 2021.

But he said, "It's time to give that money back to Nassau County residents."

Also Monday, Curran called on Republican legislators to schedule a vote on her bill to send $375 checks to county residents who earn $168,900 or less.

Residents who make up to $500,000 would be eligible for the payments if they can show proof of financial losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The item was not on Monday's agenda for legislative committees.

Fast approval could have political implications, giving Curran and legislators a key win to campaign on before the Election on Nov. 2.

Blakeman has called the payments the equivalent of sending "peanuts" to residents of high-tax Nassau, where many residents saw tax hikes after Curran reassessed all properties for the first time in nearly a decade.

"If you think that $375 are peanuts, and won't actually help people, then I say you are out of touch," Curran said.

Curran would use $100 million in funds Nassau received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to make the payments to up to 400,000 Nassau households.

"Our finances are in good shape, our fiscal health is as good as it has been in decades, so now we want to push that money out," Curran said Monday.

"It's our moral responsibility to push that money out to our homeowners, to our renters, to our families," Curran said.

But Nicolello said GOP members weren't convinced the plan was legal.

"We are deeply concerned that they do not have the authorization to do this," Nicolello said. "We are concerned they could issue these checks to our residents and they would have to claw back those checks to residents."

He said Republicans have sought from administration aides "a representation" from the U.S. Treasury Department "as to the legality" of Curran's plan.

"The bottom line is this: We're going to consider everything that can possibly benefit our residents," Nicolello said. "But we're not going to do something that we're not legally able to do and that they haven't supported or gotten direct support from."

He continued: "If all the ducks are in a row, I think at some point we could support this, but we have to get those answers."