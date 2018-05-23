Sales of tobacco products to buyers under the age of 21 will be banned throughout Nassau County under legislation passed unanimously by county lawmakers Wednesday.

Passage of the bill — which advocates said was at least 10 years in the making — drew cheers from the dozens of physicians, parents, educators and health care representatives in the audience who had addressed lawmakers passionately about the dangers of nicotine addiction.

“This is a historic moment for those of us who have been working on this for over a decade,” said Dr. Shetal Shah, a pediatrician from Syosset and vice president of the Long Island Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents 1,400 pediatricians.

“It has taken Nassau much longer to accept the widespread public support and overwhelming health evidence than its neighbors in other municipalities,” Shah said.

The measure brings Nassau in line with laws enacted in Suffolk County and New York City. Practically, the measure will affect only Oyster Bay Town, as Hempstead and North Hempstead already prohibit tobacco sales to people under 21.

Democrats in the county legislature repeatedly had proposed changing Nassau’s local law over the years, but were thwarted by Republican opposition. It was first introduced by the late Legis. Judy Jacobs, a Democrat, who died in September 2016.

Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) who now occupies Jacobs’ seat filed it again in 2017.

Last month, presiding officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said legislators were “taking a second look” at the legislation. . The bill that passed Wednesday was sponsored by all 11 members of the GOP majority, and was similar to Drucker’s.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, has said she will sign the legislation.

“I am extraordinarily gratified that the Republican majority has finally seen clearly. All of the testimony on the reduction of deaths shows that this shouldn’t be a political issue,” Drucker said after the vote. “We’ve been waiting years to get this done.”

The new law changes the legal age to buy all tobacco products including cigarettes, cigars, electronic cigarettes, chewing tobacco, rolling papers, herbal cigarettes, liquid nicotine and smoking paraphernalia from 19 to 21 years old.

Fines ranging from $300 to $1,500 would be levied against retailers who break the law, which the county Health Department will enforce.

Dozens of educators and parent leaders who urged lawmakers to pass the bill cited data that showing that raising the age limits high school and middle school students’ access to tobacco products and the risk of addiction.

“I’d like to congratulate the legislature for giving us the opportunity to grow a healthier Nassau,” said Lorna Lewis, superintendent of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District and president-elect of the New York State Council of School Superintendents Association.