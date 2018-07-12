TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau County sales tax revenue double expectations, report says

The legislative budget office said Nassau collected $532 million in sales taxes this year through May, a 4.4 percent increase over the same period last year.

Maurice Chalmers, the Director of the Independent Office

Maurice Chalmers, the Director of the Independent Office of Legislative Budget Review, speaks at the Nassau County Legislative Building in Mineola on October 20, 2014.  Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Celeste Hadrick and Rick Brand celeste.hadrick@newsday.com, rick.brand@newsday.com
Nassau County’s sales tax collections nearly doubled expectations through May of this year, reflecting positive economic growth on Long Island, according to the Office of Legislative Budget Review.

The county collected $532 million in sales taxes through May, a 4.4 percent increase over the same period last year, OLBR director Maurice Chalmers reported in a memo to the legislature’s budget review committee.

Even if collections remain stagnant through the rest of the year, the county still would see a $2.2 million surplus in sales taxes, Chalmers said.

But if the county sees an expected growth of 2.5 percent, the county would realize an $18.6 million surplus in sales taxes, he said. However, because of accounting restrictions, the county could not recognize $7.6 million of the surplus until 2019, giving the county a $11 million surplus for this year.

Chalmers noted that the county has projected an $8 million surplus.

“OLBR is cautiously optimistic that the projected surplus will be achieved, given current collections and trends.” Chalmers wrote.

His memo cited “local economic indicators” that support continued positive economic growth: A near record low unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in Nassau; a 6 percent increase in construction jobs on Long Island; an increase in national retail sales of 0.8 percent and a 2.3 percent increase in regional consumer prices through May.

The price increases “positively impact county sales tax collections which rise in tandem with consumer price increases,” Chalmers wrote.

Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy, attributed the rise in sales tax collections to increasing home sales and higher wages, primarily for city commuters and Long Islanders working two jobs.

“So I see the trend continuing, though it may level off to 2 to 2.5 percent,” Cantor said.

