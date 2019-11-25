TODAY'S PAPER
Crime victims office approved in Nassau

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello during a meeting on

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello during a meeting on Monday in Mineola. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
The Nassau County Legislature voted Monday to esablish an Office of Crime Victim Advocate to help victims and witnesses of violent crimes, and also help them navigate  justice reforms that will take effect statewide in January.

The statewide initiatives include elimination of cash bail for most defendants and requirements that prosecutors to share information earlier in the discovery process. 

The victim's advocate office will have a budget of $890,000 a year.

Majority Republican lawmakers included the money in an amednment to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's 2020 budget. The legislature approved the $3.11 billion budget last month and the county's fiscal control board, the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, approved the budget alst Thursday.

"Right now, there's no one speaking for victims of crimes," said Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park). "This creates an office that will allow resources to flow toward victims so they can have a voice in this process."

Republicans have included nearly $2.8 million to add 20 positions to the district attorney's office and 30 to the probation department, to help deal with the criminal justice reforms.

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

