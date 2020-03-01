Nassau County is expected to hire a senior assistant district attorney from the Queens district attorney's office to run a new Crime Victims Advocate office, created as a buffer against state criminal justice laws that went into effect Jan. 1.

Jeanine Diehl, 41, of Rockville Centre, has worked in the Queens DA's office since 2001, starting as a paralegal and rising to senior assistant district attorney in 2018. She holds a bachelor's of arts from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a law degree from Touro College. Her appointment as executive director of the crime victims' office is pending county legislative approval.

Republicans on the Nassau County Legislature -- who have vocally opposed the state's new criminal law -- added nearly $1 million to County Executive Laura Curran's budget to create the office, which will advocate for victims and witnesses to crimes.

Curran, who vetoed several GOP changes to her 2020 budget, kept all the Republicans' line items related to criminal justice reform.

“Nassau County is taking comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of our residents — especially the victims and witness of crimes," said Curran. "I’m proud to announce my nomination of Jeanine Diehl, a highly-qualified law enforcement veteran, to direct our new Office of Crime Victims Advocate. I am confident that she will hit the ground running and help us keep Nassau the safest large County in New York State.”

Legislative Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said: “We look forward to reviewing Ms. Diehl's resume and qualifications to lead the office of Crime Victims Advocate, which was created by the Legislature to ensure victims in Nassau County get the representation they deserve."