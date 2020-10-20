Nassau County Executive Laura Curran accused Hempstead Town for having "refused to negotiate" over the county's request for $50 million of the money the town has received in federal coronavirus aid.

In August, Curran asked Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin to provide Nassau with $49.5 million to cover county police services Curran said the county had provided in the town during the coronavirus pandemic.

Curran, a Democrat, and Clavin, a Republican, have been tussling over federal pandemic aid since earlier this year, when Hempstead received $133 million in CARES Act funding while Nassau, with nearly twice the population, got $103 million.

The disparate treatment of the town and county resulted from language in the federal law that allowed municipalities with at least 500,000 residents to apply for a portion of the $150 billion in CARES Act money. Hempstead was the only town in the nation to receive the pandemic aid.

The deadline to disburse the funds is Dec. 30, according to U.S. Treasury guidelines.

Curran, a Democrat, and Clavin, a Republican, had so far kept their talks private.

But on Monday, Curran made her most pointed plea yet for the funds during a news conference about coronavirus cases in Nassau.

Curran made her remarks after Clavin and Hempstead Tax Receiver Jeanine Driscoll had criticized Curran's countywide property reassessment.

"I’d like to remind everyone, meanwhile, that the Town of Hempstead is sitting on $100 million of federal money in pandemic relief funds, which they have no clear plan in how to spend," Curran said Monday.

"And by the way, the deadline for spending it is at the end of this year, and [Hempstead officials] have refused to negotiate with the county to give a portion of the money to first responders, Department of Health, and other employees who have been on the front lines of this pandemic and serve the residents of Nassau County, and the Town of Hempstead," Curran said.

Clavin on Tuesday said his, comments "were directed at the county assessor … I never said anything about the county executive."

Clavin said he had a "great working relationship" with Curran. He noted that the town had provided a $2 million share of its CARES Act funding to the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, for distribution of personal protective equipment kits to small businesses.

On Monday, Driscoll and Clavin asserted that a number of tax bills, which are sent by Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay towns to residents based on county data, would have to be corrected.

County officials say there are 13,405 assessment challenges that could not be resolved before the tax roll was set, and those cases are working their way through the court system. The county is responsible for paying refunds to homeowners in the cases it loses.

This year, more than 80,000 taxpayers challenged their assessments in a process known as "small claims assessment review." In past years, the number was significantly lower because the county Assessment Review Commission, which is first to decide on tax challenges, was granting automatic reductions to large numbers of filers.

In a news release, Driscoll and Clavin said the county was "knowingly" set to publish "incorrect" tax bills to residents.

In an interview, Driscoll said, "We’re going to send out these bills, and we don’t know which will have to be corrected."

Curran accused Republicans of putting out "misinformation."

"In a time when as a nation, as a world, we are overwhelmed with misinformation, this is just another batch of deceitful misinformation aimed to scare and mislead our residents," Curran said Monday.

"Every taxpayer has the right to grieve their taxes, and I fully and 100% defend and uphold that right," Curran said. "Upon the courts reopening, we’ve been full steam ahead to make sure our residents have access to appropriate adjustments."

Curran continued: "For the supervisor and the receiver of taxes to politicize the pandemic in this way is irresponsible, and it’s embarrassing for them."