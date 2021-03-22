TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police reform plan approved in 16-3 vote in county legislature

The Legislature approved the plan from Curran, a

The Legislature approved the plan from Curran, a Democrat, and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, by a vote of 16-3. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
The Nassau County Legislature approved County Executive Laura Curran's police reform plan Monday, a 424-page document that calls for implementing the county's first-ever body camera program, a plan to diversity department ranks, and specialized responses for mental health crisis calls.

The Legislature approved the plan from Curran, a Democrat, and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, by a vote of 16-3.

Dissenting votes came from the Legislature's three Black members, all Democrats: Minority Leader Officer Kevan Abrahams, of Freeport; Siela Bynoe of Westbury; and Carrié Solages of Lawrence.

The plan must be submitted to the state by April 1.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

