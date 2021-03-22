The Nassau County Legislature approved County Executive Laura Curran's police reform plan Monday, a 424-page document that calls for implementing the county's first-ever body camera program, a plan to diversity department ranks, and specialized responses for mental health crisis calls.

The Legislature approved the plan from Curran, a Democrat, and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, by a vote of 16-3.

Dissenting votes came from the Legislature's three Black members, all Democrats: Minority Leader Officer Kevan Abrahams, of Freeport; Siela Bynoe of Westbury; and Carrié Solages of Lawrence.

The plan must be submitted to the state by April 1.