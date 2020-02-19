TODAY'S PAPER
Republicans, Democrats pick candidates for Nassau races

Left Town of Hempstead councilman Dennis Dunne during

Left Town of Hempstead councilman Dennis Dunne during today's public meeting, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. Right State Senator Kevin Thomas, at Hofstra University, March 1, 2019. Credit: Alejandra Villa Loarca/Debbie Egan-Chin

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Republicans in Nassau and Suffolk Counties have picked two veteran Republicans to run for state Senate seats held by incumbent Democrats.

At their county convention Tuesday night, the Nassau GOP nominated Hempstead Town Councilman Dennis Dunne, a Levittown Republican who had served on the Nassau County Legislature for 22 years, to run against Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) in the 6th Senate District.

Nicholas LaLota, the Suffolk GOP Elections Commissioner, was expected last night to get the nod by Suffolk Republicans to run for state Senate in the 8th District, against Sen. John Brooks (R-Seaford).

Nassau County Democrats, who held their convention last Wednesday, nominated former Babylon Town Councilwoman Jackie Gordon in the 2nd Congressional District race to succeed retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Nassau Republicans nominated Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville). 

Assemb. Mike LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale) has said he will challenge Garbarino in a primary. While LiPetri retains his 9th Assembly District seat, Republicans nominated Michael A. Durso, an Oyster Bay Town sanitation inspector from Massapequa Park, as their candidate for the seat. 

With Anthony D'Urso (D-Port Washington) retiring after two terms, Nassau Democrats picked a county board of elections official, Gina Sillitti, to run in the 16th Assembly District covering North Hempstead Town. Republicans chose businesswoman Ragini Srivastava as their candidate.

Following are candidates nominated by Nassau Republicans and Democrats at their county conventions:

With Rachelle Blidner

DEMOCRATS

Congress:

2nd District: Jackie Gordon

3rd District: Tom Suozzi

4th District: Kathleen Rice

5th District: Gregory Meeks

NYS Senate:

5th District: James Gaughran

6th District: Kevin Thomas

7th District: Anna Kaplan

8th District: John Brooks

9th District: Todd Kaminsky

NYS Assembly:

9th District: Ann Brancato

13th District: Charles Lavine

14th District: Kevin Gorman

15th District: Joseph Sackman

16th District: Gina Sillitti

17th District: Mark Engleman

18th District: Taylor Darling

19th District: Gary Port

20th Assembly District: Gregory Marks

21st District: Judy Griffin

22nd District: Michaelle Solages

District Court, 2nd District:

  1. Tricia M. Ferrell
  2. Ignatius L. Muscarella
  3. Darlene M. Harris
  4. Robert E. Pipia

District Court, 3rd District

  1. Lisa Petrocelli

County Court

  1. Caryn Fink

Source: Nassau County Democratic Committee

REPUBLICANS

Congress

2nd District: Andrew R. Garbarino

3rd District: George A.D. Santos

NYS Senate

5th District: Edmund J. Smyth

6th District: Dennis Dunne, Sr.

State Assembly

9th Assembly District: Michael A. Durso

13th Assembly District: Andrew A. Monteleone

14th Assembly District: David G. McDonough

15th Assembly District: Michael A. Montesano

16th Assembly District: Ragini Srivastava

17th Assembly District: John K. Mikulin

18th Assembly District: Cherice P. Vanderhall

19th Assembly District: Edward P. Ra

20th Assembly District: Melissa L. Miller

District Court, 2nd District

  • Darlene D. Harris
  • Ignatius L. Muscarella
  • Robert E. Pipia
  • Tricia M. Ferrell

District Court, 3rd District

  • Lisa M. Petrocelli

District Court, 4th District

  • David W. Wright

County Court:

  • Caryn R. Fink
  • Chris E. Hoefenkrieg

Family Court:

  • Gary F. Knobel

Note: State Supreme Court nominees have not been determined. Candidates run in both Nassau and Suffolk.

Source: Nassau County Republican Committee

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

