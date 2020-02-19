Republicans, Democrats pick candidates for Nassau races
Republicans in Nassau and Suffolk Counties have picked two veteran Republicans to run for state Senate seats held by incumbent Democrats.
At their county convention Tuesday night, the Nassau GOP nominated Hempstead Town Councilman Dennis Dunne, a Levittown Republican who had served on the Nassau County Legislature for 22 years, to run against Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) in the 6th Senate District.
Nicholas LaLota, the Suffolk GOP Elections Commissioner, was expected last night to get the nod by Suffolk Republicans to run for state Senate in the 8th District, against Sen. John Brooks (R-Seaford).
Nassau County Democrats, who held their convention last Wednesday, nominated former Babylon Town Councilwoman Jackie Gordon in the 2nd Congressional District race to succeed retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).
Nassau Republicans nominated Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville).
Assemb. Mike LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale) has said he will challenge Garbarino in a primary. While LiPetri retains his 9th Assembly District seat, Republicans nominated Michael A. Durso, an Oyster Bay Town sanitation inspector from Massapequa Park, as their candidate for the seat.
With Anthony D'Urso (D-Port Washington) retiring after two terms, Nassau Democrats picked a county board of elections official, Gina Sillitti, to run in the 16th Assembly District covering North Hempstead Town. Republicans chose businesswoman Ragini Srivastava as their candidate.
Following are candidates nominated by Nassau Republicans and Democrats at their county conventions:
With Rachelle Blidner
DEMOCRATS
Congress:
2nd District: Jackie Gordon
3rd District: Tom Suozzi
4th District: Kathleen Rice
5th District: Gregory Meeks
NYS Senate:
5th District: James Gaughran
6th District: Kevin Thomas
7th District: Anna Kaplan
8th District: John Brooks
9th District: Todd Kaminsky
NYS Assembly:
9th District: Ann Brancato
13th District: Charles Lavine
14th District: Kevin Gorman
15th District: Joseph Sackman
16th District: Gina Sillitti
17th District: Mark Engleman
18th District: Taylor Darling
19th District: Gary Port
20th Assembly District: Gregory Marks
21st District: Judy Griffin
22nd District: Michaelle Solages
District Court, 2nd District:
- Tricia M. Ferrell
- Ignatius L. Muscarella
- Darlene M. Harris
- Robert E. Pipia
District Court, 3rd District
- Lisa Petrocelli
County Court
- Caryn Fink
Source: Nassau County Democratic Committee
REPUBLICANS
Congress
2nd District: Andrew R. Garbarino
3rd District: George A.D. Santos
NYS Senate
5th District: Edmund J. Smyth
6th District: Dennis Dunne, Sr.
State Assembly
9th Assembly District: Michael A. Durso
13th Assembly District: Andrew A. Monteleone
14th Assembly District: David G. McDonough
15th Assembly District: Michael A. Montesano
16th Assembly District: Ragini Srivastava
17th Assembly District: John K. Mikulin
18th Assembly District: Cherice P. Vanderhall
19th Assembly District: Edward P. Ra
20th Assembly District: Melissa L. Miller
District Court, 2nd District
- Darlene D. Harris
- Ignatius L. Muscarella
- Robert E. Pipia
- Tricia M. Ferrell
District Court, 3rd District
- Lisa M. Petrocelli
District Court, 4th District
- David W. Wright
County Court:
- Caryn R. Fink
- Chris E. Hoefenkrieg
Family Court:
- Gary F. Knobel
Note: State Supreme Court nominees have not been determined. Candidates run in both Nassau and Suffolk.
Source: Nassau County Republican Committee