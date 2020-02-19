Republicans in Nassau and Suffolk Counties have picked two veteran Republicans to run for state Senate seats held by incumbent Democrats.

At their county convention Tuesday night, the Nassau GOP nominated Hempstead Town Councilman Dennis Dunne, a Levittown Republican who had served on the Nassau County Legislature for 22 years, to run against Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown) in the 6th Senate District.

Nicholas LaLota, the Suffolk GOP Elections Commissioner, was expected last night to get the nod by Suffolk Republicans to run for state Senate in the 8th District, against Sen. John Brooks (R-Seaford).

Nassau County Democrats, who held their convention last Wednesday, nominated former Babylon Town Councilwoman Jackie Gordon in the 2nd Congressional District race to succeed retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Nassau Republicans nominated Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville).

Assemb. Mike LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale) has said he will challenge Garbarino in a primary. While LiPetri retains his 9th Assembly District seat, Republicans nominated Michael A. Durso, an Oyster Bay Town sanitation inspector from Massapequa Park, as their candidate for the seat.

With Anthony D'Urso (D-Port Washington) retiring after two terms, Nassau Democrats picked a county board of elections official, Gina Sillitti, to run in the 16th Assembly District covering North Hempstead Town. Republicans chose businesswoman Ragini Srivastava as their candidate.

Following are candidates nominated by Nassau Republicans and Democrats at their county conventions:

With Rachelle Blidner