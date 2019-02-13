Nassau Democrats designate candidates slate for fall

Nassau County Democrats will seek to expand their hold on county, town and city offices with a slate of candidates announced at their party convention Wednesday night.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City to designate candidates for elections this fall in the Nassau Legislature, Hempstead Town and elsewhere throughout the county.

The key races are in the legislature, where Republicans hold a narrow majority, Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs said.

The party will also challenge Republicans' longtime hold on Oyster Bay Town government, with candidates such as Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr., a Republican who will run for supervisor on the Democratic line.

"I'm committed to finding candidates that will adhere to the principles" of the county committee, such as "open, honest, transparent government," Jacobs said. "If we find candidates like that, I don't care where their registration is, I want to know where their heart is."

The committee has not yet designated candidates for all open seats, including council seats in the City of Long Beach. The New York State Legislature in January voted to move primaries to June, leaving less time to select candidates this year, Jacobs said.

Democratic primary nominees:

District Attorney: Madeline Singas

Nassau County Legislature

District 1: Kevan Abrahams

District 2: Siela Bynoe

District 3: Carrié Solages

District 4: no candidate designated

District 5: Debra Mulé

District 6: no candidate designated

District 7: Debra Siegel

District 8: Barbara Hafner

District 9: Mal Nathan

District 10: Ellen Birnbaum

District 11: Delia DeRiggi-Whitton

District 12: Michael Pesce

District 13: Jennifer Rosenkrantz

District 14: Michael Maloney

District 15: no candidate designated

District 16: Arnold Drucker

District 17: Alan Foley

District 18: Joshua Lafazan

District 19: no candidate designated

Hempstead Town

Supervisor: Laura Gillen

Clerk: Sylvia Cabana

Receiver of Taxes: no candidate designated

Council District 2: Tom Tweedy

Council District 3: no candidate designated

Council District 5: no candidate designated

North Hempstead Town

Supervisor: Judi Bosworth

Receiver of Taxes: Charles Berman

Council District 2: Peter J. Zuckerman

Council District 4: Veronica Lurvey

Council District 6: Mariann Dalimonte

Oyster Bay Town

Supervisor: James Altadonna Jr.

Clerk: Rachel Klein

Receiver of Taxes: George Hignell

Council member: Melissa McCardle

Council member: Erin Guida

Council member: Ned Newhouse

City of Glen Cove

Mayor: Timothy J. Tenke

Council member: Marsha Silverman

Council member: John Peronne

Council member: Rocco Totino

Council member: Danielle Fugazi

Council member: Gaitley Steventon

Council member: Eve Lupenko

County Court: Merryl Berkowitz

District Court:

District 2: Gary Carlton

District 2: no candidate designated

District 3: Erica Prager

District 3: David Goodsell

District 3: Karen Moroney

District 4: Rhonda Erin Fischer