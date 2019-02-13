Nassau Democrats designate candidates slate for fall
The key races are in the county Legislature, where Republicans hold a narrow majority, Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs said.
Nassau County Democrats will seek to expand their hold on county, town and city offices with a slate of candidates announced at their party convention Wednesday night.
Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City to designate candidates for elections this fall in the Nassau Legislature, Hempstead Town and elsewhere throughout the county.
The party will also challenge Republicans' longtime hold on Oyster Bay Town government, with candidates such as Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr., a Republican who will run for supervisor on the Democratic line.
"I'm committed to finding candidates that will adhere to the principles" of the county committee, such as "open, honest, transparent government," Jacobs said. "If we find candidates like that, I don't care where their registration is, I want to know where their heart is."
The committee has not yet designated candidates for all open seats, including council seats in the City of Long Beach. The New York State Legislature in January voted to move primaries to June, leaving less time to select candidates this year, Jacobs said.
Democratic primary nominees:
District Attorney: Madeline Singas
Nassau County Legislature
District 1: Kevan Abrahams
District 2: Siela Bynoe
District 3: Carrié Solages
District 4: no candidate designated
District 5: Debra Mulé
District 6: no candidate designated
District 7: Debra Siegel
District 8: Barbara Hafner
District 9: Mal Nathan
District 10: Ellen Birnbaum
District 11: Delia DeRiggi-Whitton
District 12: Michael Pesce
District 13: Jennifer Rosenkrantz
District 14: Michael Maloney
District 15: no candidate designated
District 16: Arnold Drucker
District 17: Alan Foley
District 18: Joshua Lafazan
District 19: no candidate designated
Hempstead Town
Supervisor: Laura Gillen
Clerk: Sylvia Cabana
Receiver of Taxes: no candidate designated
Council District 2: Tom Tweedy
Council District 3: no candidate designated
Council District 5: no candidate designated
North Hempstead Town
Supervisor: Judi Bosworth
Receiver of Taxes: Charles Berman
Council District 2: Peter J. Zuckerman
Council District 4: Veronica Lurvey
Council District 6: Mariann Dalimonte
Oyster Bay Town
Supervisor: James Altadonna Jr.
Clerk: Rachel Klein
Receiver of Taxes: George Hignell
Council member: Melissa McCardle
Council member: Erin Guida
Council member: Ned Newhouse
City of Glen Cove
Mayor: Timothy J. Tenke
Council member: Marsha Silverman
Council member: John Peronne
Council member: Rocco Totino
Council member: Danielle Fugazi
Council member: Gaitley Steventon
Council member: Eve Lupenko
County Court: Merryl Berkowitz
District Court:
District 2: Gary Carlton
District 2: no candidate designated
District 3: Erica Prager
District 3: David Goodsell
District 3: Karen Moroney
District 4: Rhonda Erin Fischer
