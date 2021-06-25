The Nassau County Democratic Party Executive Committee voted Friday evening to nominate Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) as a candidate for county district attorney, after Madeline Singas was confirmed as a judge on New York’s highest court this month, triggering an election.

County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, applauded the vote Friday for Kaminsky in the November general election.

"Senator Todd Kaminsky is a fearless former federal prosecutor who has put Long Islanders' safety first his entire career," Jacobs said in a statement. "When fringe groups were crying ‘defund the police,’ Todd did the opposite: he added more money for Long Island cops and strengthened our criminal laws. Todd is the right choice for the next Nassau County District Attorney. I’m thrilled to support him."

A Kaminsky campaign official said Friday night he planned to issue a statement on the nomination Monday. He will enter the race with $1.5 million on hand, county Democrats said.

Kaminsky, who served in the State Assembly, was first elected to the Senate in an April 2016 special election to replace former state Sen. Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre), who was convicted in December 2015 on federal corruption charges. Kaminsky was reelected in 2020 and would be up for reelection again in 2022.

In a statement Friday night, Joseph Cairo, county Republican Party chairman, said "The only people who are happy about Todd Kaminsky’s nomination for District Attorney are the thousands upon thousands of dangerous criminals who he voted to set free during his tenure in the State Senate. Nassau Democrats could not have selected an individual who is softer on crime."

County Republicans will nominate a candidate in the near future, Mike Deery, spokesman for the Nassau County Republican Committee, said.

On June 8, the State Senate confirmed Singas as a judge to New York State’s Court of Appeals. Kaminsky worked under Singas when they were both assistant district attorneys in Queens.

Joyce Smith is currently the acting county district attorney, the first Black person to fill the role.

Kaminsky was screened by a committee of attorneys, former prosecutors, a community activist, and a clergy member.

"He knows how to protect our families and neighbors because he’s been doing it for decades," said Bishop Lionel Harvey of First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury. "He’ll deliver justice and fairness for Long Islanders and keep our streets safe." — John Asbury