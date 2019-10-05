TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau District Court Judge, 3rd District: Erica L. Prager

By Newsday Staff
ERICA L. PRAGER
DEMOCRATIC
BACKGROUND: Prager, 56, of Great Neck is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. She is seeking reelection as a district court judge, a position she has had since May 2001, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Third District Court. In November 2001, Prager was elected judge for the Third District Court. She won reelection in 2007 and 2013. Prager received her law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law  at Yeshiva University in 1989. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1990.

By Newsday Staff

