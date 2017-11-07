Republican town supervisors in Hempstead and Oyster Bay Tuesday night were battling strong Democratic challenges to keep their posts, while in North Hempstead, Democrat Judi Bosworth was leading for a third term.

In Hempstead, Republican Anthony Santino was in a close race in early returns against a challenge from Democrat Laura Gillen. In North Hempstead, Bosworth led in the supervisor’s race against Republican Stephen Nasta, who is making his first attempt at public office.

Election results in Nassau County continued to trickle in an hour and a half after polls closed Tuesday night.

Residents also voted for three seats each on the Oyster Bay, Hempstead and North Hempstead town boards, for clerk in each town, and for three seats on the Long Beach City Council. Glen Cove voters were deciding whether to elect incumbent Mayor Reginald Spinello to a third term, and for all six City Council seats.

In Oyster Bay, Democrats running for supervisor, town board and clerk were hoping to capitalize on the October 2016 indictment of longtime GOP supervisor John Venditto on federal corruption charges. “Had Enough Corruption? Vote Democratic” signs dotted lawns across the town.

Venditto resigned in January. His appointed successor, Republican Joseph Saladino, a former state assemblyman, sought to distance himself from Venditto, repeatedly saying “it’s a new day in Oyster Bay” and touting moves that he said show a commitment to greater transparency.

Saladino said he also had worked to reduce spending and make government more efficient, and he vowed to reduce borrowing to cut its debt. Critics said fresh faces were needed in Town Hall to improve the town’s precarious financial position.

Saladino faced four opponents, creating a potential scenario in which he could win his first full term with less than a majority of the vote. His rivals included Democrat and former Syosset school board president Marc Herman, who questioned Saladino’s commitment to reform, as did John Mangelli, who narrowly lost to Venditto in 2015 as a Democrat and ran on the Reform line; Jonathan Clarke, an attorney running on the Progressive line; and Robert Ripp, a frequent critic of Saladino at town board meetings who ran on the End Corruption line.

Hempstead, Long Island’s largest town, is typically a GOP stronghold, but the party has been rocked by recent infighting on the town board and the indictment of Councilman Edward Ambrosino on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges.

Fellow Republicans and town board members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blakeman have been publicly feuding with Santino over their call for ethics reform. Blakeman has endorsed Gillen and has called Santino a “tyrant.”

In other town board and clerk races:

Democrats in Oyster Bay were hoping to end 12 years of total GOP control of the town board. Three of the six seats are up. Incumbent Michele Johnson is running for her third full term. The other two incumbents, Louis Imbroto and Thomas Hand, were appointed earlier this year to fill vacancies. They faced Democrats Robert Freier, Eva Pearson and James Versocki; Charles Brisbane and Michael Castellano, running on the Reform line; and Steven Abreu, Blaire Fellows and Michael Reich, running on the Progressive line. In the clerk’s race, incumbent GOP clerk James Altadonna Jr. was running against Democrat Dean Hart.

In Hempstead, Democratic incumbent Dorothy Goosby faced Republican challenger Alfred Cittadino for the town’s 1st District seat. Republican incumbent Anthony D’Esposito faced Democratic challenger Douglas Mayer in the 4th District. Democratic challenger Sue Moller hoped to unseat Republican Dennis Dunne Sr. for the town’s 6th District seat. Republican Nasrin Ahmad faced Democrat Sylvia Cabana for town clerk.

In North Hempstead, Democratic incumbent Viviana Russell sought to retain her 1st District seat against Ursula Babino; Republican Angelo Ferrara was running against Democrat Jerry Vattamala in the 3rd District; and Democratic incumbent Lee Seeman was leading Richard DeMartino in the 5th District. Republican David Redmond was trying to unseat incumbent Town Clerk Wayne Wink.

In the county’s two cities:

Glen Cove Mayor Spinello, an Independence Party member running on the GOP line, faced Democrat Timothy Tenke, a City Council member. Fourteen candidates vied for six council seats, four of them held by incumbents: Republicans Joseph Capobianco, Nick DiLeo Jr. and Pamela Panzenbeck, and Democrat Roderick Watson, who after losing the September Democratic primary, said he would not actively campaign, even though his name appeared on the Working Families and Women’s Equality lines. The candidates on the Democratic line were Andrew Bennett, Marcela De La Fuente, Annie Phillips, Marsha Silverman, Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews and Roger Williams. Other candidates on the Republican line were Matthew Connolly, Kevin Maccarone and Michael Zangari. Jeffrey Peress was running on the Green line.

In Long Beach, eight candidates ran to fill three council seats, including those held by Democratic incumbents Scott Mandel and Chumi Diamond. Democrat John Bendo also was running, as were Republican candidates William Haas, Christopher Jones and Leah Rosensweig Tozer, and Green candidates Allison Blanchette and Joseph Naham.

With Ted Phillips and Stefanie Dazio