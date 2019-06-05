Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Wednesday implemented new ethics rules for businesses and nonprofit groups doing business with the county.

Curran signed the Vendor Code of Ethics during a morning ceremony in Mineola. The document addresses potential sources of conflict, including relationships and gifts between county employees and vendors.

“We’re throwing out the old rule book, rewriting the rules and in this case creating the rules because they never existed before,” Curran said. “For decades, countless county officials and vendors looked the other way, turning a blind eye to bad behavior that took our county down the slippery slope into corruption.”

Administration officials said the new code was modeled after those used by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority, entities with large vendor budgets.

Nassau awards about $1 billion in contracts to companies and nonprofit vendors for work it is unable to complete with county staff. Under the new rules, vendors will be required to certify they have read and accepted the terms of the ethics code and that they have distributed it to all subcontractors and suppliers.

Curran, a Democrat and former Baldwin legislator, ran on an anti-corruption platform in 2017 after her predecessor, former County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, was indicted on federal charges of bribery and conspiracy.

In March, after a retrial, Mangano was convicted of federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

His wife, Linda, was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and two counts of lying to the FBI. Their sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.