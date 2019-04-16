Nassau legislative Democrats are seeking public hearings into the Nassau Health Care Foundation, after the head of the public benefit corporation that runs Nassau University Medical Center branded a unit of the nonprofit as a "patronage pit."

George Tsunis, chairman of NuHealth, said he has shuttered a key division of the foundation due to concerns about spending and hiring practices.

A Newsday story last month revealed that the nonprofit had received almost $41 million from NuHealth since 2010, and spent more than $34 million on salaries. Federal tax returns show the number of foundation employees increased from 61 in 2010 to 101 in 2017.

In a letter last Friday, Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) and Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) urged Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) to “immediately schedule a public hearing into the activities” of the division, called a professional employee organization.

The hearing would review the PEO's "impact on the fiscal stability” of NUMC and NuHealth, according to the letter.

“The issues raised by Chairman Tsunis should set off loud alarm bells for all of us in county government," the letter says. "They beg the troubling question of whether, under its prior leadership, the PEO, the foundation and even the hospital itself were diverted from their critical public health purposes and converted into a corrupt enterprise to enrich politically connected patronage employees."

Abrahams and DeRiggi-Whitton called a hearing, “essential" to determining “who was responsible for the operations of the foundation and PEO" — as well as who was hired, how much they were paid, what outside vendors earned and, "whether any political influence was exerted on the hiring process."

Nicolello's office did not respond immediately to a request for comment Tuesday.

The PEO administered short-term grants and programs and provided temporary employees to NUMC. The foundation was established in 1964 to help the former Meadowbrook Hospital, NUMC's predecessor.

Earlier this month, the foundation’s two board members resigned, and the remaining employees resigned or were terminated, meeting minutes show.

“The PEO has dissolved,” Tsunis said in an interview.

Tsunis and NuHealth board members Michael DeLuca and Steve Cohn have taken positions on the foundation's board. “Three new directors have been appointed to the foundation, and it will return to its original mission of helping the hospital,” Tsunis said.

Peter Fishbein, who had served as an attorney for the foundation, did not respond to a request for comment.