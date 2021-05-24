TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau lawmakers vote to ban marijuana use at county parks, beaches

Nassau lawmakers voted on Monday to ban marijuana smoking at county facilities such as Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Nassau County legislators on Monday banned the smoking and vaping of marijuana on all county-owned property including beaches, parks and sidewalks.

The bill, which gained unanimous approval, has the support of Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Violators of the new local law face fines of $25, set by the state. The Nassau County Legislature amended the original bill, which had set the fine at $200, the same as for smoking or vaping nicotine.

Legis. John Ferretti (R-Levittown) and other majority Republicans said they did not believe the $25 fine was high enough.

"What kind of message does this send to our children?" Ferretti asked. "The fact that our hands have been tied by Albany is a travesty."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in late March signed legislation legalizing recreational use of marijuana for adults over the age of 21 in New York State.

Check back for updates on this story.

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

