Nassau lawmakers back $3,000 stipends for police who wear bodycams

The Nassau County Legislature on Monday unanimously approved an agreement allowing county police officers to earn an extra $3,000 a year for wearing body cameras as part of a program expected to launch this fall.

County Executive Laura Curran and leaders of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association agreed to a "memorandum of agreement" on May 26 allowing Nassau to implement the bodycam program.

The $3,000 individual stipends will go to 1,700 patrol officers. The payments will be funded through an $8 million allocation that also covers fringe benefits such as unemployment insurance and worker compensation, county spokesman Michael Fricchione said.

The county expects the bodycam program to start "on or about" Sept. 30, but no later than Dec. 31, according to the agreement.

Curran, a Democrat seeking reelection in November, announced in May that Nassau had agreed to purchase 2,500 police body cameras from Island Tech Services of Ronkonkoma at a cost of $5 million.

First Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith told legislators the police department would roll out the cameras in September in the 8th Precinct, as well as in parts of the 5th Precinct.

The 8th is located in Bethpage and covers Levittown, Plainedge, Farmingdale, South Farmingdale, North Massapequa and Old Bethpage.

The 5th, based in Elmont, covers Franklin Square, Valley Stream, North Valley Stream and West Hempstead.

"We don't want to overload the system at first," Smith said.

The cameras are designed to provide a record of interactions between police and members of the public.

Smith said the camera program also could be used by the Nassau district attorney's office for discovery purposes in criminal cases and by the police department to review complaints against officers.

Consultants at Redland Strategies, of Manhattan, which is run by former Republican State Sen. Michael Balboni, are advising the county on the program rollout.

"You're all going to get to see the policies and procedures, we're going through them, and we will release those publicly when it's all said and done," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told county legislators.

Legis. Carrié Solages (D-Lawrence) praised the department's decision to add the 5th Precinct to the initial rollout. Solages, who represents parts of the precinct, said it "shows that you're willing to learn the best capable ways for this program to succeed."

Curran said in a statement: "I thank the Legislature for approving this important tool — together we are moving Nassau County one step closer to greater transparency in policing."

James McDermott, PBA President, said use of bodycams in Nassau "will only showcase the outstanding professionalism of Nassau County Police Officers and reaffirm to the public the dangers faced by our members as they continue to sacrifice their own health, safety, and well-being to ensure Nassau is the safest place to live in America."

Also Monday, lawmakers approved legislation introduced by majority Republicans to bar imposition of $100 in administrative fees for violators under the county's new school bus camera program, which will issue traffic tickets automatically to drivers who pass stopped school buses illegally.

The fine for the first violation will be $250, but there will be no separate public safety ($55) and driver responsibility fees ($45).

Motorists will receive warnings during the first 60 days a school district's camera program is in effect. After that, the county can levy fines for violations.

Also Monday, legislators pressed Curran administration officials about whether the county can legally provide $375 cash payments to some 300,000 property owners who qualify for New York's School Tax Relief exemptions. Curran has proposed using $100 million in federal pandemic aid from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the cash payments.

County officials have asked the U.S. Treasury Department whether Nassau can use the federal aid to provide the cash payments to individual households with incomes of up to $500,000.

On Monday, administration officials declined to disclose the specifics of their conversations with federal officials.

Also Monday, lawmakers approved the administration's request to spend $62.9 million in federal pandemic aid for "economic recovery" purposes, including for nonprofits, businesses and school districts.