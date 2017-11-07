Democrats needed to flip three seats Tuesday to take control of the 19-member Nassau County Legislature, which has had a Republican majority since 2010.

Both parties were watching three Republican-leaning legislative districts — one on the North Shore, another on the South Shore and the third in central Nassau.

In Nassau’s western North Shore 18th District, where Republicans have a 5,000 vote enrollment edge, Democrat Joshua Lafazan, 23, of Woodbury, has run an energetic campaign, assisted by young volunteers, against two-term incumbent Republican Donald MacKenzie, 47 of Oyster Bay.

Lafazan made waves when he was elected to the Syosset School Board at 18, and was re-elected in 2015. He campaigned this year on providing a “fresh voice” for Nassau.

MacKenzie, an attorney in private practice, has credited Republican policies for saving taxpayer dollars and boosting Nassau’s economy.

In Nassau’s South Shore 19th District, where Republicans have a 5,500 enrollment edge, Democrat Jeff Gold, 55, of Bellmore, was running behind incumbent Republican Steve Rhoads, 48, of Bellmore, in early returns.

Gold, an attorney, is a former member of the county’s board of Assessors and Assessment Review Commission. He has 12,500 followers on a Facebook page he operates that explains how property owners can challenge their tax assessments.

Rhoads, an attorney in private practice and a volunteer firefighter, said he has opposed tax and fee increases while voting to strengthen county ethics policies.

There is no incumbent in central Nassau’s 13th District, which has a 3,400 Republican voting edge, after presiding officer Norma Gonsalves (R-East Meadow) decided against running for re-election. Democrat Eileen Napolitano, 55, of East Meadow, was running slightly behind Republican Thomas McKevitt, 46, of East Meadow, in early returns. McKevitt, an attorney, is a sitting member of the state Assembly. Napolitano works part-time as a licensed optician and is active in the community.

Incumbents were favored in the other districts. Early returns show:

1st District: Incumbent Democrat Kevan Abrahams, 43, of Freeport, the legislature’s minority leader, was running ahead of Republican Charlene Thompson, 51, of Baldwin.

2nd District: Incumbent Democrat Siela Bynoe, 50, of Westbury was leading Republican James Lamarre, 41, of Lakeview.

3rd District: Incumbent Democrat Carrie Solages, 38, of Elmont was ahead of Republican Paul Sapienza, 65, of Elmont. Solages faces domestic violence misdemeanor charges.

4th District: Incumbent Denise Ford, 66, of Long Beach, a Democrat who caucuses with Republicans, was leading Democrat Jane Fisher, 58, of Long Beach.

5th District: Democrat Debra Mule, 55, of Freeport, was running slightly ahead of Republican Kathleen Spatz, 65, of South Hempstead. There is no incumbent.

6th District: Democrat Dino Amoroso, 60, of Lynbrook, was slightly behind incumbent Republican William Gaylor, 54, of Lynbrook.

7th District: Democrat Karen Blitz, 59, of Rockville Centre, was running behind incumbent Republican Howard Kopel, 66, of Lawrence.

8th District: Democrat Carl Gerrato, 50, of Franklin Square, was behind incumbent Republican Vincent Muscarella, 63, of West Hempstead.

9th District: Democrat Mal Nathan, 54, of Williston Park, was behind incumbent Republican Richard Nicolello, 57, of New Hyde Park.

10th District: Incumbent Democrat Ellen Birnbaum, 62, of Great Neck was running ahead of Republican David Adhami, 33, of Great Neck.

11th District: Incumbent Democrat Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, 49, of Glen Cove, was being challenged by Zefy Christopoulos, 62, of Glen Cove, who was running on the Republican line.

12th District: Democrat Alexander Melton, 22, of Farmingdale, was challenging incumbent Republican James Kennedy, 45, of Massapequa.

14th District: Democrat Robert Pena, 24, of Garden City, was behind incumbent Republican Laura Schaefer, 49, of Westbury.

15th District: Democrat Michael Sheridan, 53 of Levittown, was running against Republican John Ferretti II, 34, of Levittown. There is no incumbent.

16th District: Incumbent Democrat Arnold Drucker, 60, of Plainview, was being challenged by Republican Angel Cepeda, 56 of Plainview.

17th District: Democrat Ramandeep Arora, 41, of Hicksville, was running against incumbent Republican Rose Marie Walker, 66, of Hicksville.