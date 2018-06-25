TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau legislative committees approve vaping limits

The Rules and Health committees voted unanimously to require retailers to keep e-cigarettes and other vaping products behind the counter.

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Nassau County legislative committees on Monday approved a bill requiring retailers to keep e-cigarettes and other vaping products behind the counter in an effort to discourage young people from using the popular products.

The bill passed the Rules and Health committees by 7-0 margins.

Sellers would be fined for not keeping the products behind the counter, and away from candy and toys. “Point-of sale” advertising for the products also would be limited.

The bill was sponsored by the Republican majority caucus and is backed by County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat. It must be approved by the full legislature, which meets next on July 9.

The liquid used with e-cigarettes comes in sweet flavors, with names like cotton candy and gummy bear.

Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville) said, “It’s very enticing because it does look like it’s fun for kids, so it entices young children to want to purchase it.”

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

