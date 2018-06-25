Nassau County legislative committees on Monday approved a bill requiring retailers to keep e-cigarettes and other vaping products behind the counter in an effort to discourage young people from using the popular products.

The bill passed the Rules and Health committees by 7-0 margins.

Sellers would be fined for not keeping the products behind the counter, and away from candy and toys. “Point-of sale” advertising for the products also would be limited.

The bill was sponsored by the Republican majority caucus and is backed by County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat. It must be approved by the full legislature, which meets next on July 9.

The liquid used with e-cigarettes comes in sweet flavors, with names like cotton candy and gummy bear.

Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville) said, “It’s very enticing because it does look like it’s fun for kids, so it entices young children to want to purchase it.”