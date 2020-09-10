Members of Nassau County's financial control board expressed concerns Thursday night over passing a third, six-month contract extension between the county and Nassau University Medical Center, which provides health care for inmates at the county jail.

But Nassau Interim Finance Authority Chairman Adam Barsky said he hoped that the $10.5 million extension would be the final one, saying officials should agree on terms for a long-term package that reflects the actual cost of care.

The hospital is run by NuHealth, a public benefit corporation, and the extension is effective retroactive to Sept. 1.

Barsky's directive comes after an Aug. 13 NuHealth board meeting, during which NuHealth finance director Richard Rank acknowledged there were fewer inmates at the jail.

Rank said that "with bail reform, and with COVID, the inmates at the jail went from about 1,100 … down to about 600," he said.

NuHealth trustee Steve Cohn asked, "and we get the same money?" and "are they current?" Rank said yes, and Cohn replied: "That's not a hard one."

At Thursday night's NIFA meeting, Barsky referenced the comments from NuHealth officials. "It was noted by the board, 'wow this is a great deal for the hospital.'"

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He said the remark, “leads me to believe, well is the county paying the right amount? Is the hospital getting the right amount?"

NIFA directors said at the meeting they wanted to table the discussion about the contract, until a hospital consultant had briefed the panel in executive session.

NuHealth and Nassau County have been engaged in a yearslong dispute over tens of millions of dollars the county owes NUMC, Nassau's only public hospital. The preponderance of the debt is for inmate health care.

In December, Nassau offered to pay $16.6 million to resolve the past claims, but the payment was never formally approved.

NuHealth Chairman Robert Detor said at the August meeting: "It's a complex negotiation, because some of these numbers go way back."

Nassau pays a monthly fee of $1.5 million to NuHealth for services at the jail, under the existing contract.

Also, Nassau is responsible for all costs associated with health care at the East Meadow jail. The county also pays an administrative fee of $3 million, or 16.7% of the total annual cost to deliver health care at the jail, whichever is greater.

In 2017, Nassau County lawmakers approved a 2-year, $42 million pact with NuHealth , when Republican Edward Mangano was county executive.

The county subsequently cut ties with its for-profit jail health care provider, Armor Correctional Health Services, after documented reports of inadequate care and inmate deaths,

The New York State Commission of Correction found Armor had provided inadequate health care to at least eight of 14 Nassau inmates who died during the company's tenure at the jail.

Nassau had entered into a public-private partnership with Armor in 2011 as part of a bid to save the county money.

On Thursday John Chiara, deputy county executive for compliance, said there are few quality bidders from the public sector and that many of the private bidders were "problematic."