Nassau task force report on opioid epidemic: Focus on 'root cause'

"Everybody pays, one way or another, for the opioid crisis: as a taxpayer, consumer, or business," the report said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
A Nassau County task force released a new report Thursday recommending that officials focus on preventing the "root cause" of the opioid epidemic by intervening early in children's lives to prevent long-lasting childhood trauma, and increased medical attention and resources to those suffering from addiction.

The 55-page report is a "road map for what needs to be done and what resources are needed for the future," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said during a news conference in Mineola, announcing the report's release. 

"The opioid crisis has hit Nassau County hard," Curran said. "We need to do more."

In May, Curran launched the task force and charged it with detailing policy recommendations needed to fight the opioid epidemic. "In order to truly defeat this crisis, we need to understand the root causes," Curran said.

Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury), who co-chaired the task force with Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, said "trauma is a central focus" as "we develop and preempt the trajectory of those that might experience trauma as it leads to their adulthood."

"Adverse childhood experiences have been linked to drug use and also other tragic lifestyle changes, and so we as a committee have looked to include legislation that would require that Nassau County assist school districts to have mental health first aid offered into the schools," Bynoe said. "We know this legislation will assist our teachers and administrators who are on the first lines, who are essential to know how to identify where somebody is in trauma..."

Bynoe said the county should consider using "asset forfeiture money" and all tools "to assist all of those on the front lines and be able to remediate this horrible, horrible tragedy of opioid addiction throughout Nassau County."

Ryder said, "No longer can we talk the talk, it's time to walk the walk and that's what this report does."

The report notes that the opioid epidemic cost the Nassau County Police Department at least $3.3 million in 2016, $3.2 million in 2017, and $2.5 million in 2018.

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday.

