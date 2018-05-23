Bag fees backed in Nassau

Representatives of environmental groups and the supermarket industry urged Nassau County legislators Wednesday to schedule a public hearing on a bill to charge shoppers 5 cents for single-use bags.

“Stop stalling the bill and let it have a public hearing,” said Jordan Christensen, program coordinator at Citizens Campaign for the Environment, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Farmingdale. What “we don’t want to do is play hide and seek with this legislation.”

Christensen was among a half dozen people who testified Wednesday during the public comment period of a meeting of the county legislature.

The bill, sponsored by Legis. Debra Mule (D-Freeport) and filed this month by the legislature’s Democratic minority, aims to encourage shoppers to bring reusable bags instead of taking single-use paper or plastic bags at checkout. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, backs the initiative.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) has criticized the proposal as “a burden on taxpayers.” The 19-member legislature and its calendar is controlled by the GOP majority. Nicolello was not immediately available for comment.

Residents asked lawmakers to consider a local law as a way to prevent single-use bags from polluting waterways on Long Island.

The proposed legislation is similar to laws passed in Suffolk County and the City of Long Beach. Another bill is moving through the state legislature but is opposed by the Republican majority in the state Senate.

“It is a simple act to change our culture of waste,” said Merrick resident Shelley Goldman, who spoke at the meeting on behalf of the bill. “We cannot wait for our legislators in Albany to pass a state law.”