Nassau County officials announced plans to build and fund a new, $54 million police academy on the grounds of Nassau Community College in Garden City, giving new hope to a plan that had been proposed and delayed over the years.

The Nassau County Police Department currently leases classroom space for its academy at Hawthorne Elementary School in Massapequa Park, for which the county pays more than $700,000 annually in rent.

The county legislature must first approve the funding for the project. Legislative committees on Monday are to review the proposal, among dozens of projects included in County Executive Laura Curran's roughly $150 million multiyear capital plan.

"For decades, the NCPD has been shuttling around to various squatting and empty spaces wherever it can find them," Curran said at a newsconference on the grounds of the future development. "If you've ever been inside this academy, it's an elementary school. The sinks are really low. When kids come to visit, they say 'hey you guys don't have smart boards?' "

"Frankly, it's embarrassing," Curran said. "What we need is a cutting-edge and an advanced training facility...We need to have a facility that represents the excellence of this department and allows us to keep up with rapidly changing advances in crime-fighting."

The police department has trained about 1,100 recruits over the past five years. Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Monday the department has been trained "under an elementary school where we use blackboards and chalk still, instead of using smartboards. We need to get better in the way that we train so our cops can get better at policing."

Officials said they expect to break ground in the fall on the approximately 90,000-square-foot facility. The new center will also house an auditorium, classrooms, and an asset forfeiture and intelligence lead development center. Additionally, there will be an emergency vehicle operations course, a physical training and defensive tactics warehouse, and a facility to process classified information.

Nassau County officials first announced the project in 2015. In 2017, Ryder, who was acting commissioner at the time, said construction could start as early as fall 2017.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said he expects the project to be funded by the legislature after it is considered in legislative committees on Monday and at the July 23 meeting of the entire 19-member legislature. He said, "we are thrilled to support this project."