Police body camera program advances in Nassau

An agreement for Nassau County to pay a $3,000 annual stipends to 1,700 police patrol officers to wear body cameras cleared three legislative committees on Monday, paving the way for likely passage in the full county legislature on June 28.

Legislators in the Public Safety, Finance and Rules committees approved the agreement, expected to go into effect this fall, between the administration of County Executive Laura Curran and the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association.

Payment of the stipends will cost the county $8 million annually.

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the state-appointed board that oversees Nassau's finances, also must approve the agreement.

"One of the Majority's top priorities is the safety of Nassau's law enforcement officers. Anything that furthers that imperative, will receive the sincere attention of the Majority Legislators," said Christopher Boyle, spokesman for Republican legislators who control the legislature.

The PBA’s executive board unanimously approved the May 26 memorandum last Tuesday. PBA president James McDermott declined to comment after legislative committee meetings on Monday.

Curran announced the purchase of 2,500 police body cameras on May 27 from Island Tech Services of Ronkonkoma at the cost of $5 million.

The contract includes training, technical support and the ability to upload encrypted evidence to a secure cloud-based system from about 400 patrol vehicles.

In a statement, Curran, a Democrat who is up for reelection in November, said committee approval of the agreement brought the county "one step closer to promoting greater transparency and accountability in policing."

The county's deal with the PBA follows a similar agreement with the Superior Officers Association in which 350 of the police department's top brass would be paid a stipend for wearing the cameras.

Police and county officials said the county's body-worn camera program will begin in September with a pilot program in the 8th Precinct, which covers the communities of Levittown, Bethpage, Farmingdale and Plainview.

Nassau Police First Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith told county legislators it would take time to train officers and draft protocol and procedures.

Smith said the program would be similar to one used by the New York City Police Department.

During committee meetings Monday, Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury), one of three county lawmakers who proposed a bodycam program in 2014, asked: "What are the outstanding issues in rolling out this body-worn camera program?"

"Just like going for your taser or going for your weapon there will be training," Smith said.

Legis. Steven Rhoads (R-Bellmore) asked whether the legislature would be able to sign off on the policies and procedures and how the community might provide input into the program.

Deputy County Executive for Public Safety Tatum Fox said the firm handling the program would set up "stakeholder" meetings, and community members would have an opportunity to weigh in at that time.

Each officer would have his or her own camera, charger and external battery pack.

"There's a lot to it," Smith said.

As part of its stipend agreement with the county, the PBA would withdraw its pending labor complaint regarding body cameras within 30 days of "full and final ratification of this agreement."

Also on Monday, the Public Safety, Finance and Rules committees approved changes to the school bus camera program to extend the grace period from the launch of the program to when fines are imposed from 30 to 60 days.

Legislators also unanimously approved elimination of about $100 in county fees for violators, capping the first fine for those who run past the stop arm of a school bus at $250.

County officials said the school bus program likely would not be ready to begin in September, as officials are awaiting the county inspector general's report on the vendor contract.

The contract also will require approval by the full county legislature.

Also Monday, the Veterans' Affairs committee approved a bill allowing county employees who are combat veterans up to five extra days of paid leave a year to seek medical treatment.