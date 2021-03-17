In new amendments to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's police reform plan, Democrats are proposing a civilian complaint review board to investigate alleged misconduct by police officers, while Republicans want mandates to assure county officials provide regular reports to county lawmakers on the progress of reform efforts.

The amendments are expected to be part of discussions Monday when the county Legislature is scheduled to vote on a final reform plan that must go to New York State by April 1.

An executive order by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requires municipalities with police departments to institute reforms that eliminate bias within their agencies or risk the loss of state funds.

Cuomo signed the last year after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

In crafting plans for changes in police policies, local governments must consult with communities whose members frequently interact with the police, according to the state order.

Three legislative committees approved Curran's plan on Monday following seven hours of testimony from top police department officials.

Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) and Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) were the only members to oppose the plan during Monday's committee votes. Republicans control the 19-member legislature.

Curran's reform plan covers implementation of the police department's first-ever body camera program, collection of ethnic data behind traffic stops, boosting diversity in police department hiring, and a "tiered response" plan for handling mental health calls to 911.

The Legislature can amend or revise Curran's plan as they see fit, and leaders of both parties and the administration can negotiate changes before Monday's vote.

In a letter to Curran, Abrahams said it was "encouraging" that the Nassau Police Department "has adopted a number of recommendations posed by the community at various meetings and forums. However, additional proposals should be encouraged to implement the best and most up-to-date practices in leveraging technology and social media platforms."

The Republican amendments largely concern issuance of reports to the legislature once the reform plan is approved.

GOP amendments call for the police department to publish reports to the Legislature about efforts to implement a bodycam program and hire a more diverse police force.

The department also would have to study the effectiveness of the county's mobile crisis team and responses to mental health calls, according to the GOP measures.

The police department also would have to conduct surveys of residents who are served by the police department, including crime victims.

The department would have to review data indicating where criminal activity is most frequent and make recommendations for capital projects to improve safety in those communities.

The police department would need to evaluate staffing levels at its 911 call centers; change scripts for 911 call center operators to better help individuals in mental distress; and hire more bilingual dispatchers.

Under the Republican amendments, the police department would be required to boost services for residents with limited proficiency in English.

Abrahams told Curran that Democrats' proposed amendments were inspired "primarily by the 'People's Plan," a reform proposal issued by community activists last month.

Abrahams said the administration should create an Office of Police Inspector General and a Civilian Complaint Review Board.

Democrats also want to require Nassau to adopt the "STAT ACT," which requires police departments to collect data on "all facets of police/civilian interaction," publish such data online and hire academics to review the data and issue reports to the Legislature.

Under the Democratic amendments, county officials would have to provide the county Legislature with the data behind use of force incidents and traffic stops.

The police department also should hire an independent consultant to "gather, review, and audit the underlying data to certify its validity and generate the reports," Abrahams told Curran.

"It is simply common sense to have another set of eyes to assist the County in this task," Abrahams wrote.