Nassau police officers honored for water rescue in Baldwin

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Nassau County legislators on Monday were expected to honor Nassau police officers who rescued a woman who was caught in strong currents in water behind her home in Baldwin.

Nassau police said they made the rescue on Feb. 8 at 12:10 p.m., after arriving for a welfare check at the home of the 29-year-old woman.

When the officers arrived, the woman jumped into the water in the back of her home, and the current pulled her away from shore, police said.

Officers who jumped in could not safely reach the woman. The officers found a nearby rowboat and were able to rescue the woman, who was 50 feet from shore.

With help from the Nassau Police Marine Bureau, the woman was returned to shore and treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

