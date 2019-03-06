Nassau police vehicles deteriorating, union says

Nassau County’s police patrol cars are old, deteriorating and in short supply putting officers in danger of breaking down on the road and compromising response times, the head of the county's largest police union said Wednesday.

James McDermott, president of the Nassau Police Benevolent Association, said of the 322 marked patrol cars:

60 are out of service

120 have more than 100,000 miles

52 have more than 150,000 miles

8 have more than 200,000 miles

“The primary and most essential function of government is to provide safety to its residents,” said McDermott. “ … No matter how good we are at our jobs we need a fully functioning fleet.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The PBA is one of Nassau’s five major public employee unions, all of which are negotiating new contracts with the county.

At a news conference in Mineola, McDermott also said the department’s 18-year-old bus to transport individuals in custody is not operational. He said officers are using a bus on loan from the county sheriff’s department.