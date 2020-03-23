Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday extended the grace period for filing tax challenges for the 2021-22 tax year to April 30, from April 2, citing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's work-from-home directive that took effect at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Curran issued the directive Monday morning, amid pressure from Republican county legislators who had sought to delay the filing date.

Curran last week said she was not planning another extension.

Curran said grievances can be filed online, or property owners must use the drop-box outside the Assessment Review Commission Office at 240 Old Country Road.

Republican lawmakers are planning to hold an emergency vote Monday to extend the grievance deadline to April 30, to codify the extension into law.

Also Monday, a bill to phase-in the first reassessment in nearly a decade was expected to pass the county Legislature, allowing Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's reassessment to move forward.

Under the measure before county lawmakers, assessment increases and decreases would be phased in over a five-year period.

Faced with the prospects of sudden increases in tax bills due to reassessment, Curran proposed the idea of a "phase-in" in September 2018.

But Republicans declined to call the bill all last year.

Democrats accused Republicans of stalling for political purposes. Republicans said they needed assurance that the reassessment was conducted accurately.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the public was barred from the legislative meeting Monday, which was livestreamed. Lawmakers and staff had their temperatures taken.

"It's important for the continuity of government that we continue to meet on a regular basis" said Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park).

"It's important that we be there for those emergencies, again to keep government services running — not only just during a crisis, but when we come out on the other side of this, that things be as normalized as possible," he said.

Curran said she planned to propose an emergency resolution to allow the county to legally accept donations of supplies for first responders — such as masks and gowns — without state approval.