The Nassau Republican Committee formally endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Thursday, less than three weeks before the state GOP will hold its nominating convention in Garden City.

Speakers at county party headquarters in Westbury cited Zeldin's opposition to state bail reform laws, congestion pricing rules and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to expand accessory housing in single-family neighborhoods as among their reasons for backing him.

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who took office Jan. 1, and others also criticized Hochul for maintaining her school mask mandate until at least after the school break that begins Feb. 21.

Zeldin (R-Shirley) said if elected, "We are not going to waste any time; all COVID mandates end on day one."

He continued: "We are going to send a message to our men in women in blue when we start repealing cashless bail and make sure the 'defund the police' crowd that they are no longer in charge."

Jay Jacobs, who heads the Nassau and state Democratic committees, dismissed the GOP event as the "usual Republican messaging."

Republicans "are very big on telling you what they're against and who they don't like but they'll never tell you want they're for and how they plan to achieve it," Jacobs told Newsday.

The GOP event came as the State Republican Committee prepared to hold its statewide convention at the Garden City Hotel from Feb. 28 to March 1.

Last June, both the Nassau and Suffolk Republican committees decided to back Zeldin, who represents the 1st Congressional District.

Suffolk Republican chairman Jesse Garcia told Newsday his committee is planning several events to support Zeldin in the weeks leading up to the convention.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, a former aide in the Donald Trump White House and the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, also are among candidates seeking the GOP nomination for governor this fall.

Zeldin, 42, a four-term congressman from Shirley, announced his bid for governor last April.

If elected governor, Zeldin, a vocal backer of former President Trump, would be the first Republican to win a statewide race in New York since 2002.

The Nassau Republican event in Westbury was meant in part to highlight victories last November by several party newcomers, including Nassau County Legis. Mazi Pilip, of Great Neck, who defeated Democratic incumbent Ellen Birnbaum.

"We forget that freedom and laws is what makes this country great," Pilip, the first Republican to represent the 10th Legislative District, told the GOP crowd Thursday.

Also Thursday, a group of Suffolk officials led by Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, held a news conference in Hauppauge to criticize Hochul's plan to expand accessory dwelling units.

The group, which included Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), a Democratic candidate for governor, said the Hochul proposal would take away local zoning powers, strain local resources and create more traffic.

Hochul's proposal would restrict local zoning laws and local governments by requiring them to accept ADU's unless serious health or safety issues could be proved.

The state mandate is intended to quickly expand ADUs to combat the shortage of affordable housing statewide.

With Rachelle Blidner