Glitch in Nassau prompts replacement of 800 absentee ballots

Nassau election officials will resend absentee ballots to nearly 800 voters who received ballots with the wrong person's name and address on an envelope that voters must sign and return to the county election board.

The Nassau County Board of Elections said the vendor, Phoenix Graphics Inc. of Rochester, mailed out ballots with the wrong names on the "oath" envelope.

When voters return their absentee ballots, that envelope, which contains the completed absentee ballot, is placed in an outer envelope that is mailed back to the Nassau County Board of Elections.

The county usually produces and mails out absentee ballots using in-house staff, officials said.

But expecting an avalanche of absentee ballot requests because of the coronavirus pandemic, the county turned to Phoenix Graphics to print and mail the absentee ballots. The elections board has used the vendor for more than ten years to print ballots used in-person on Election Day, officials said.

Some Nassau residents told Newsday that when they received their ballots, their names were was correct on the envelope. But the oath envelope inside contained the name and address of a different voter.

Christopher Cataldo, of New Hyde Park, said he noticed the error when checking the mail for his mother and sister, both of whom live in New Hyde Park and requested absentee ballots. The oath envelope contained addresses for individuals from Baldwin, Cataldo said.

" ... Why would two other people in Baldwin be in New Hyde Park," Cataldo recalled thinking. "It just seemed weird."

Cataldo, 67, expressed concern that if the issue were not addressed, on Election Day, officials probably would "just toss" out his mother's and sister's ballots.

"No matter who you want to vote for, if you want to vote for red or blue, this is just not fair to anybody," Cataldo said.

Nassau Democratic Elections Commissioner Jim Scheuerman said all voters who received erroneous oath envelopes were "being sent out a correct ballot and being told to discard the wrong one."

The issue with oath envelopes appears to have affected other municipalities. On Twitter Monday night, the New York City Elections Board encouraged voters to contact the board, "If you received an absentee ballot with a wrong oath envelope due to an outside vendor error."

Discovery of the glitches comes as President Donald Trump continues to assert that mail-in voting is not safe.