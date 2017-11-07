Long Islanders on Tuesday decided who will preside over their justice system, from felony criminal trials and child custody cases to small claims court and landlord-tenant courts.

Reflecting trends in other races on Long Island, the leading judicial candidates in most races, based on partial returns, had Democratic Party backing. But voters likely had little idea who the candidates were, because of a lack of competition, legal restrictions on fundraising and campaigning in judicial races. Candidates in some races were unopposed, because of cross-endorsement deals between parties large and small.

And yet the stakes can be high.

District Court judges preside over violations of local ordinances, small claims and housing disputes. They also handle misdemeanor criminal cases. Family Court judges decide child custody and related issues. County Court judges handle felony criminal cases. And state Supreme Court justices can preside over matrimonial cases, medical malpractice issues and other major civil suits and felony criminal cases.

In the 10th Judicial District, which covers both Nassau and Suffolk counties, based on partial returns the candidates leading for the four open state Supreme Court justice positions were: Justice Arthur Diamond of New Hyde Park, a Democrat; Justice Thomas Feinman of Syosset, a Republican; Suffolk District Court Judge Linda Kevins of Mount Sinai, a Conservative; and Justice William Rebolini of Huntington, a Democrat.

They ran against former Huntington town board member Stuart Besen of East Northport, running on the Independence line; state Sen. Philip Boyle of Bay Shore, on the Independence line; former Suffolk Family Court Judge Richard Hoffman, a Republican; former Justice Robert Lifson of Huntington, a Republican; judicial clerk Daniel McLane of Farmingdale, a Conservative; Nassau Family Court Judge Thomas Rademaker of Sea Cliff, a Conservative.

For Suffolk County Court judge, District Court Judge David Morris of Sayville ran unopposed for one open seat.

Family Court Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River, a Democrat, was fending off a challenge from Legal Aid Society lawyer Steven Weissbard of Stony Brook, a Republican, based on partial returns.

The candidates leading for the two open spots on the Nassau County Court bench were incumbent Judge Christopher Quinn of Wantagh, a Republican, and former County Court Judge Tammy Robbins of Locust Valley, a Democrat. In early returns they were leading incumbent Judge Jerald Carter of Mineola, a Republican, and attorney Joseph Conway of Williston Park, a Democrat.

The leaders in early returns for the two spots on the Nassau Family Court were Eileen C. Daly-Sapraicone of Glen Head, a support magistrate in Family Court, a Democrat, and judicial law clerk Linda Mejias of Farmingdale, a Democrat. They led attorney Shaun Hogan of Manhasset, a Conservative and Robert Nigro of Bayville, administrator of the Nassau County Bar Association Assigned Counsel Defender Plan, a Conservative.

For Brookhaven’s Sixth District Court, District Court Judge Vincent Martorana of Holbrook, a Republican, was leading judicial law clerk Rosamaria Abbate of Port Jefferson, a Democrat.

East Hampton Town Justice Steven Tekulsky ran unopposed for re-election.

For the two open spots on Islip’s Fifth District Court, judicial law clerk James Malone of Sayville, a Democrat, and state Assemblyman Alfred Graf of Holbrook, a Republican, were leading Elizabeth Bloom of West Islip, a support magistrate in Nassau Family Court, a Democrat.

Southampton Town justices Deborah Kooperstein and Barbara Wilson ran unopposed for re-election.

For Southold Town Court, attorney Eileen Powers of Southold, a Republican was leading judicial law clerk Robert Meguin of Southold, a Democrat, based on partial returns. Fishers Island Justice Louisa Evans ran unopposed for re-election.

For the one open spot on Nassau First District Court, judicial law clerk Elizabeth Fox-McDonough of New Hyde Park, a Democrat, was leading District Court Judge Darlene Harris of Uniondale, a Republican.

The leading candidates ran for three open spots on the Nassau Second District Court were District Court Judge Gary Knobel of Oceanside, a Republican; former District Court Judge David William McAndrews of Westbury, a Republican, and District Court Judge Anthony Paradiso of Rockville Centre, a Republican. They led attorney Maxine Broderick of Hempstead, a Democrat; attorney Gary Carlton of Valley Stream, a Democrat, and attorney Geoffrey Prime of South Floral Park, a Democrat.