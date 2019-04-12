After robust spending drove up sales tax revenue in Nassau last year, initial collections this year are lower than expected, a Nassau budget analyst reported Friday.

Adjusted sales tax collections for the first quarter were up by 2.1 percent over the same period last year, according to the legislature’s budget review office. The 2019 budget anticipated an overall growth rate of 2.5 percent.

In a memo to Nassau County legislators, Budget Review director Maurice Chalmers said revenue must grow by 2.6 percent for the rest of the year to avoid a sales tax shortfall. Sales taxes make up about a third of the county budget.

Chalmers said a survey of economic forecasts indicates that growth nationally will average 2.2 percent next year. While state legislation to allow internet sales tax collections, “could compensate for the sluggish economic growth,” Chalmers wrote, this year’s budget “warrants close monitoring.”

Last year, Nassau sales tax revenue climbed by 3.3 percent compared with 2017, but growth slowed in the final quarter.

Economist Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socioeconomic Policy, attributed the lower than expected collections to changes in federal tax law.

Because of the new tax law, which was enacted in December 2017, workers received “more take home pay during the year, which fueled last year’s increased spending," Cantor said.

"Now in 2019, the opposite is happening," he said. "People who would normally spend their tax refunds are not only finding that tax refunds are half of last year's, but many Long Islanders are finding they have to pay taxes. That’s dampening purchases and thus sales tax revenue.”

Cantor continued, “I think sales tax revenues overall are not going to meet projections.”

Suffolk sales tax collection numbers were not immediately available.