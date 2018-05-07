TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau committee votes to award contract to Abrams, Fensterman

A legislative committee approved a $49,800 contract with the Lake Success law firm that already has begun work for the county.

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
A Nassau legislative committee unanimously approved a $49,800 contract with a Lake Success law firm that already has begun representing the county and its election board in civil rights litigation against a Long Beach candidate.

Four Republicans and three Democrats on the Rules Committee advanced Nassau County Executive Laura Curran administration’s request to hire the law firm Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP in a lawsuit filed by former Long Beach City Council candidate Runnie Myles.

The suit alleges the county, the Board of Elections and Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs violated Myles’ civil rights by keeping him off the ballot for city council in 2017.

Legislative Republicans and Democrats have argued for greater scrutiny of the process for hiring of outside legal counsel.

“Why chose this firm over the other firms?” asked Legis. Steven Rhoads (R-Wantagh).

Brian Libert, an attorney in the county attorney’s office, said the law firm was selected from a group of firms with similar qualifications. He noted the expertise of civil rights attorney Amy Marion, a partner at Abrams Fensterman.

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island.

