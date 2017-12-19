TODAY'S PAPER
Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoes Nassau County union ‘step’ raise bill

The governor says he vetoed legislation because control boards such as NIFA need ability to “restore fiscal order” to local governments.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a 2017 Regional Economic Development Councils Awards ceremony in Albany, N.Y., on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Tim Roske

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have allowed some public employees in Nassau County to receive “step” raises even when county wages are frozen.

The bill pitted public-employee unions against the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the state-imposed county financial control board, over the issue of “step raises,” or salary hikes based on time on the job.

Assemb....

