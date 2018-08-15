The Nassau University Medical Center has released previously redacted minutes from a 2017 board meeting that show two politically connected lawyers were supposed to have been hired by NuHealth, but neither was subsequently employed by the public benefit corporation that runs the East Meadow hospital.

The last 30 pages of the 84-page Aug. 11 transcript are omitted on the website of NuHealth. The posted minutes end at page 54, which is blacked out with the headline “quorum broken.”

The redacted minutes, released last week by hospital chairman George Tsunis at Newsday’s request, show the meeting had continued, and that the board unanimously directed former NuHealth CEO Victor Politi to appoint Chris Ostuni as chief compliance officer.

Ostuni is counsel for the Republican majority on the Nassau legislature and is the son-in-law of Joseph Mondello, the former county Republican chairman who was recently confirmed as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

The board also unanimously agreed to offer employment to Willis Carman as a special assistant. Carman is a partner in the Farmingdale law firm of Carman, Callahan and Ingraham. Greg Carman, deputy supervisor in the GOP controlled town of Oyster Bay, also is a partner in the firm.

Ostuni said, “When I was advised of the position, I respectfully declined.”

Carman did not return a call for comment.

Board member Bobby Kuman Kalotee said, “Whatever happened that day, to my best knowledge, went nowhere, regardless if they passed something or not.”

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kalotee attended the Aug. 11 meeting and complained then that neither he nor the public had been given required notice. Before abruptly leaving with two other board members, he announced, “Put me on the record. Illegal meeting. Doesn’t count.”