Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has named longtime health care executive Robert Detor to succeed George Tsunis as chairman of the public benefit corporation that runs Nassau University Medical Center, turning to an industry veteran to help steer the struggling institution out of political and fiscal strife.

Detor, 72, of Port Washington, said NUMC provides, "a critical service that has to continue, and so we have to figure out how do we continue it, how do we make it financially sustainable for the future." Detor said in an interview.

"We want to make sure it continues to serve the community," Curran said of NUMC, Nassau's only public hospital.

Detor arrives more than three weeks after George Tsunis announced his abrupt departure as chairman of NuHealth, which runs NUMC and the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale.

Tsunis also was serving as NUMC interim president and chief executive because the position had been vacant. His last day is Friday .

Detor is chief executive of the Huntington-based Advanced Health Network, Inc., an association representing behavioral health providers.

A social worker by training with experience in the field of substance abuse, Detor also served as president and chief executive of The Long Island Home, which operates South Oaks Hospital and Broadlawn Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, both in Amityville.

Detor also helped bring the stand-alone psychiatric facilities into North Shore-LIJ, now Northwell Health, in 2012.

Detor has also served as chairman of the Long Island Federally Qualified Health Center, a nonprofit that runs satellite health clinics across Nassau and operates in partnership with NUMC in East Meadow.

Detor said he hopes to "stabilize the staff" at NUMC by making them feel comfortable with his leadership style. He said his first priority is to hire a chief executive for the hospital.

Detor said health care is transitioning to ambulatory settings, referring to patient care outside of the hospital.

"The ability to decamp patients from the hospital, or to avert from the hospital, actually has financial benefits to the hospital," Detor said.

Also, the hospital's union of more than 3,000 employees said it intended to stage a "major protest to discuss dozens of backroom contracts" at the medical center when the NuHealth board meets Thursday night.

Asked about union concerns, Detor said: "I know they're concerned about what's going on. They're concerned about what's going on, I think, the fact that there simply is a problem. That's got to be a threat to them."

"Right now there's more money going out than coming, in, that's basically the problem," Detor said.

Tsunis, a prominent fundraiser and real estate executive, vowed swift reform of the hospital after Curran appointed him in February 2018. He fired hospital executives and vendors he described as having political ties, drew attention to severe fiscal problems at the hospital and lobbied extensively for financial support from New York State.

But after the Tsunis-led board passed a labor agreement in November for more than 3,000 hospital employees, the chairman of Nassau's fiscal control board said it was exploring a plan to take over hospital finances.

NUMC relies on millions of dollars in federal and state funding for its annual operating budget of roughly $600 million. NuHealth's 2018 operating deficit was $46.6 million, compared with $25.7 million in 2017.

In June, an audit of NuHealth’s 2018 financial statements included a "going concern" note from consulting firm Grant Thornton. The auditors wrote that said federal, local and state aid were scheduled to end or be cut back, prompting “substantial doubt about [NuHealth's] ability to continue as a going concern.”

With “going concerns,” financial statements are prepared under the assumption that an organization has enough money to continue operating in the near future.

Addressing NUMC's future, Detor said it will always need help from private and public partners as a hospital that treats many uninsured and low-income patients.

"I don't know if NUMC will ever be totally financially independent — I just don't see that happening," Detor said.

He said in the past, NUMC administrators, "tried to compete in a relatively mature hospital market, and that's not going to happen. We're not there to compete with the other hospitals. We're there to make sure that people get the services. If they need to get them at NUMC, that's where they get them."